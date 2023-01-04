Read full article on original website
Related
cityofgoleta.org
Press Conference at 2:30 p.m. Regarding Significant Storm and Evacuations
The City of Goleta is sharing this information from the County of Santa Barbara. A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County late Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across the County. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County from Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service warns flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Evacuation areas will be announced at this press conference. It is imperative to understand the seriousness of the situation and prepare to take actions to protect oneself, family, pets and any tenants, visitors and workers.
cityofgoleta.org
News List Old
An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued due to an incoming storm tonight, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10PM, with the potential to produce flooding and mud and debris flows. This EVACUATION ORDER is effective Immediately and applies to the identified properties and parcels in and around the Alisal, Thomas, and Cave Fire burn scars. (Goleta city limits are not within any evacuation order zone.)
cityofgoleta.org
Join Us for the First Beautify Goleta Event of the Year
We hope you can participate in the first #BeautifyGoleta event of 2023 on Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Unlike previous events which included organized teams throughout the City, this is a Self-Guided Cleanup format meaning you can pick up litter where you want and when you want. The event also includes a Bulky Item Collection at Goleta City Hall. Here is what you need to know before you go.
cityofgoleta.org
Free Christmas Tree Recycling now through Jan 14th
In case you didn’t know, MarBorg Industries is offering free Christmas Tree Recycling now through January 14!. All you have to do is bring your tree to the curbside on your green waste collection day. If you do not have green waste service, bring your tree to the curbside on your trash collection day.
cityofgoleta.org
Time is Running Out to Complete Goleta Community Center Survey
Have you taken the City’s survey yet on the future of the Goleta Community Center (GCC)? Just a few minutes of your time will go a long way to letting us know what types of programs, services and events you want to see at the GCC. Please complete our survey in English or Spanish by Friday, January 13. Here are Councilmembers James Kyriaco and Luz Reyes-Martín to explain why your feedback is so important. Watch the video in English and Spanish.
cityofgoleta.org
Volunteers Requested for Homelessness Point in Time Count
The countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count is coming up on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The final day to sign up to volunteer is January 19! The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. This year, Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive, Suite B) will be one of the meeting spots for volunteers.
cityofgoleta.org
On January 17, 2023, The City Council will hold a Public Hearing for consideration of the Housing Element 2023-2031 Adoption (CEQA Exempt)
The City Council will hold a Public Hearing for consideration of the Housing Element 2023-2031 Adoption (CEQA Exempt) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 5:30 P.M. Due to the nature of this item, we are releasing it early to allow the public to have ample time to review. The item can be found here:
cityofgoleta.org
Winter Reading Program Underway
Community members of all ages are invited to participate in the library’s 11th annual Winter Reading Program! The program began on January 3rd and will run for 8 weeks though February 28th. The program is open to children, teens and adults, and this year’s theme of “Reading Makes You Bright!” encourages readers of all ages to expand their horizons through our collection of books and online materials.
Comments / 0