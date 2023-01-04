Have you taken the City’s survey yet on the future of the Goleta Community Center (GCC)? Just a few minutes of your time will go a long way to letting us know what types of programs, services and events you want to see at the GCC. Please complete our survey in English or Spanish by Friday, January 13. Here are Councilmembers James Kyriaco and Luz Reyes-Martín to explain why your feedback is so important. Watch the video in English and Spanish.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO