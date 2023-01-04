Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
chatsports.com
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals
What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
chatsports.com
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
chatsports.com
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
chatsports.com
Has Desmond Ridder shown enough to start in 2023?
Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
chatsports.com
Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Good news and bad news as the week continues
For Week 18, Kansas City goes on the road to play Las Vegas on Saturday. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
chatsports.com
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 18: Should you bet on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to defeat the Bears?
Fox betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields will be benched during this game because of a hip injury. This leaves a big hole in the Bears offense to be successful with Nathan Peterson as starting quarterback this week. Sammy P believes you should place your faith in the Vikings taking home the win.
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Injury Update + Q/A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Say...
2 Panthers out of Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 18 matchup vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers’ final Wednesday injury report of the 2022 season, thankfully, came out a bit light. Headlining the afternoon’s chart was defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who was held out of practice due to a back injury. The seventh-year veteran has. started and played in 13 games for...
chatsports.com
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL
As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
chatsports.com
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction
A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
chatsports.com
chatsports.com
No. 15 Arizona falls to No. 2 Stanford to end tough three-game stretch
Sometimes the opening minutes of a game tell the story of the day. Sometimes they are just a false promise. For the Arizona Wildcats, it was a case of the latter as they fell to Stanford 73-57 in a game that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for either team. Both teams...
chatsports.com
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills
It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
chatsports.com
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Comments / 0