Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.

