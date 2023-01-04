ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals

What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
BUFFALO, NY
Has Desmond Ridder shown enough to start in 2023?

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.
ATLANTA, GA
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
CHICAGO, IL
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
DETROIT, MI
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?

New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Week 18: Should you bet on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to defeat the Bears?

Fox betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields will be benched during this game because of a hip injury. This leaves a big hole in the Bears offense to be successful with Nathan Peterson as starting quarterback this week. Sammy P believes you should place your faith in the Vikings taking home the win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL

As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
CINCINNATI, OH
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction

A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
MIAMI, FL
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills

It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
NFL picks, Week 18

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

