Probate explained from Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – You’ve probably heard the term probate but as you’re planning for your future, you’ll want to know exactly what it is. Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live with more on what probate is, if it’s required in Wisconsin, what is the cost, and how long it takes.
Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
Winnebago County board ratifies decision to implement emergency shelter
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to sleep in...
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
Firefighters respond to packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Firefighters are responding to a packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday evening. The Fond du Lac Fire Department posted on Twitter Tuesday, saying that it was responding to Champion Insulation on S. Hickory Street. No other information has been provided, but FOX 11...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Brown County man held on $500,000 bond in alleged hammer attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - correction: This story incorrectly stated that Tyler Stately was out on bond in the case. The story has been updated to reflect that Tyler Stately remains behind bars. We regret the error. A Brown County man is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in...
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted murder for attack on girlfriend
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is charged with attempted homicide for an attack on his girlfriend which occurred last month. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Military Rd. on December 20. According to the criminal complaint, Lener Landero-Suarez’s girlfriend said her boyfriend of 9 months was very jealous, and one night while she was trying to sleep he said he was going to kill her. He began hitting her and strangling her until she was unable to breathe.
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
Northeastern Wisconsin PFAS plume moves into Green Bay via groundwater
A new study has found that a plume of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an industrial source has made its way into Green Bay, Lake Michigan, through the movement of groundwater. PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not readily break down in the environment....
