Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Green Bay standoff

The atmosphere will gradually cool this evening supporting a switch to wet snow area wide tonight and Thursday. Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog, mist, and drizzle. Updated: 9 hours ago. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide

A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere

(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
DE PERE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay

A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to rise

CHICAGO — Gasoline prices continue to rise around Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com finds regular unleaded selling for $2.94 a gallon in Appleton. That’s up 27 cents a gallon from last week. In Green Bay, the price for regular unleaded rose 20 cents a gallon from...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton

(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Literacy Green Bay holding Scrabble Bee fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Literacy Green Bay is in need of volunteers. The organization offers English Language classes, Family Literacy classes, and Adult tutoring. The goal is to help adults and families learn skills for reading, writing, math, English language, computers, and the workforce. Literacy Green Bay has a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wintry mix brings icy travel early Tuesday

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH AND TO THE WEST OF GREEN BAY FOR THE THREAT OF ICING AS MIXED PRECIPITATION DEVELOPS**. A warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 30 degrees.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Bad weather delays Ariens Nordic Center opening

BRILLION, WI — Uncooperative weather delays the grand opening of the Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. The threats of a wintry mix including rain, light snow and high winds forced the premiere event to be moved to January 13-15. The grand opening will offer free skiing all weekend, kid and family friendly activities, outdoor fire pits, igloos and ice bar and a fireworks show January 14th. The Ariens Nordic Center was developed over the past year to provide Olympic training for the USA biathlon team, including a 20-point target system. It also offers year-round facilities with lighted trails for cross-country skiing and a paved loop for roller-skiing.
BRILLION, WI

