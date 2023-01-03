Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
wapl.com
Green Bay Fire Department ends holidays with 4 red bulbs
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay Fire Department wraps up the holidays with four red bulbs on their firehouse wreaths. The department responded to four residential fires between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Each time there is a house fire, crews replace one of the green bulbs with a...
wapl.com
Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton makes history with new police chief
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s new police chief made history when she was sworn in on Tuesday. Polly Olson is the first woman to lead the department. A ceremony was held at 9 a.m. at the Appleton Police Department. Olson succeeds Chief Todd Thomas, who retired. “My family, three...
wapl.com
Man arrested in Appleton homicide
APPLETON, Wis. — An arrest is made in connection with a homicide in Appleton. Police say Eric Rogers has been in custody since Nov. 20 following the death of Erik Hudson. Hudson was found dead at a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street on Nov. 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Begin Crash Investigation
City of Manitowoc police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Washington and South 25th Streets late last night. No word on the condition of the driver so far this (Monday) morning, but Lieutenant Nathan Barnes said in a news release that the crash just before 9:30 p.m. resulted in a power outage in the immediate area. Washington Street was shut down overnight to enable Manitowoc Public Utilities crews to repair the damaged pole. The crash remains under investigation and the affected section of Washington Street is expected to be re-opened later this morning.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Shelter Will Continue Operating For Now
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – During the cold snap before Christmas, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel signed an emergency declaration to keep the Day By Day Warming Shelter operating. On Tuesday, the county board decided to ratify the declaration. “There were a lot of people that did not have to...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
wearegreenbay.com
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County man held on $500,000 bond in alleged hammer attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - correction: This story incorrectly stated that Tyler Stately was out on bond in the case. The story has been updated to reflect that Tyler Stately remains behind bars. We regret the error. A Brown County man is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan woman arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at adult on school grounds
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan woman was taken into custody after being accused of pointing a firearm at another adult while in the parking lot of a local elementary school. According to a release, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at around 8:45 a.m., the Sheboygan Police Department responded...
wapl.com
Doemel defends Winnebago County handling of ARPA funding
OSHKOSH, Wis–Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel defends the way his department is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last month, the Winnebago County Board approved a resolution claiming all $33-million as “lost revenue” during the pandemic. Doemel says that was allowed under the law. Doemel wants to...
wearegreenbay.com
Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere
(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
