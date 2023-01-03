City of Manitowoc police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Washington and South 25th Streets late last night. No word on the condition of the driver so far this (Monday) morning, but Lieutenant Nathan Barnes said in a news release that the crash just before 9:30 p.m. resulted in a power outage in the immediate area. Washington Street was shut down overnight to enable Manitowoc Public Utilities crews to repair the damaged pole. The crash remains under investigation and the affected section of Washington Street is expected to be re-opened later this morning.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO