BRILLION, WI — Uncooperative weather delays the grand opening of the Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. The threats of a wintry mix including rain, light snow and high winds forced the premiere event to be moved to January 13-15. The grand opening will offer free skiing all weekend, kid and family friendly activities, outdoor fire pits, igloos and ice bar and a fireworks show January 14th. The Ariens Nordic Center was developed over the past year to provide Olympic training for the USA biathlon team, including a 20-point target system. It also offers year-round facilities with lighted trails for cross-country skiing and a paved loop for roller-skiing.

BRILLION, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO