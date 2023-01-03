Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wapl.com
Man arrested in Appleton homicide
APPLETON, Wis. — An arrest is made in connection with a homicide in Appleton. Police say Eric Rogers has been in custody since Nov. 20 following the death of Erik Hudson. Hudson was found dead at a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street on Nov. 15.
wapl.com
Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
wapl.com
Silver Alert canceled; Neenah man found safe
APPLETON, WI — A Silver Alert is issued for a man from Neenah. 88-year-old Raymond Rast was last seen at a residence on S. Matthias Street in Appleton at 8:00 this morning. Rast stands six-feet tall, weighs 196-pounds with short white, thinning hair and walks with a slight limp. He was last seen driving a gray 2015 Ford Escape, Wisconsin License number 602-YKK. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000.
wapl.com
Doemel defends Winnebago County handling of ARPA funding
OSHKOSH, Wis–Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel defends the way his department is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last month, the Winnebago County Board approved a resolution claiming all $33-million as “lost revenue” during the pandemic. Doemel says that was allowed under the law. Doemel wants to...
wapl.com
Green Bay Fire Department ends holidays with 4 red bulbs
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay Fire Department wraps up the holidays with four red bulbs on their firehouse wreaths. The department responded to four residential fires between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Each time there is a house fire, crews replace one of the green bulbs with a...
wapl.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to rise
CHICAGO — Gasoline prices continue to rise around Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com finds regular unleaded selling for $2.94 a gallon in Appleton. That’s up 27 cents a gallon from last week. In Green Bay, the price for regular unleaded rose 20 cents a gallon from...
wapl.com
Bad weather delays Ariens Nordic Center opening
BRILLION, WI — Uncooperative weather delays the grand opening of the Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. The threats of a wintry mix including rain, light snow and high winds forced the premiere event to be moved to January 13-15. The grand opening will offer free skiing all weekend, kid and family friendly activities, outdoor fire pits, igloos and ice bar and a fireworks show January 14th. The Ariens Nordic Center was developed over the past year to provide Olympic training for the USA biathlon team, including a 20-point target system. It also offers year-round facilities with lighted trails for cross-country skiing and a paved loop for roller-skiing.
Comments / 0