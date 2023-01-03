ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MT

930 AM KMPT

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
Ars Technica

How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana

Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
MISSOULA, MT
crimereads.com

A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Help your neighbor

Thursday morning I was coming down Main Street in Hamilton. There was an elderly man with a cane, carrying a canvas bag and crossing in the crosswalk. It was apparent that the gentleman walking had a slight struggle with his left leg. I rolled my window down and asked him if he would like a ride to his destination. While I was ready to turn by the post office to help him get in my car, there was a man in a black truck who was angry and yelled obscenities at me because he had to wait a couple seconds to get through the intersection. He surely saw the man crossing in the crosswalk because it was a 4 way stop and he had to wait for the gentleman as well. I am appalled at the insensitivity some people have. I hope someday the gentleman who was extremely upset needs help and someone helps him. We live in a society full of self-serving people. What has happened to caring and helping those who struggle? As it was, I took the gentleman to Safeway so he could get some groceries. I knew he had walked quite a ways, so I waited for him and took him home. It’s called Helping your Neighbor. Maybe more people could try it.
HAMILTON, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Judy Arlyne Linhart

Missoula – Judy Arlyne (Mackey) Linhart, 80, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Missoula. She was born January 15., 1942, to the late Kenneth Willard Mackey and Anna Ventress (Smith) Mackey in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Judy was raised in many places, due to her father’s military...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Jason Fellin’s new year’s resolution: get a new kidney

What would you do if you found out your child needed a new kidney in order to stay alive? No doubt whatever was in your power to make that happen, and that’s what Tina and Tom Fellin of Stevensville are doing right now. Time is of the essence. A...
STEVENSVILLE, MT

