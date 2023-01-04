Read full article on original website
Rori Harmon selected Big 12 co-player of the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon has been named Big 12 co-player of the week as the league announced their weekly awards on Tuesday. Harmon led the Longhorns to a pair of wins, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In an 87-41 win to open Big 12 play over Kansas State, she had 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, becoming the first DI players to record those totals in a game during the 2022-23 season.
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 70-69 win over Louisville
If you’re still somehow in one piece after watching that, congratulations. The Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals played one of the messiest and inefficient games of the season with 36 combined turnovers. Syracuse had to make up for rebounding woes with trips to the free throw line, and in the end it was some aggressiveness at the basket and some hero shots from Joe Girard. That gave the Orange the slight edge needed to win 70-69 over the Cardinals.
The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner
A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!. pic.twitter.com/GqhVu0OKDo— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 5, 2023. ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records. Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in...
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction
A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
No. 15 Arizona falls to No. 2 Stanford to end tough three-game stretch
Sometimes the opening minutes of a game tell the story of the day. Sometimes they are just a false promise. For the Arizona Wildcats, it was a case of the latter as they fell to Stanford 73-57 in a game that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for either team. Both teams...
AJ Green considers retirement after 10 NFL seasons in Cincinnati, two in Arizona
Receiver A.J. Green, in his second season with Arizona after 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, acknowledged that he's considering whether to continue his impressive National Football League career beyond the Cardinals' Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers. "I don't know. I don't know yet," Green said Thursday,...
Hornets aim to learn lesson from Bucks’ bounce-back
The Milwaukee Bucks showed how to snap out of a rut. The Charlotte Hornets need that recovery plan. For the
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL
As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
Men's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois
The Drake men's basketball team continues its road trip with a 7 p.m. tipoff in the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Bulldogs (11-4) look to rebound after a narrow 52-49 road loss at Missouri State on New Year's Day. Broadcast Information. Wednesday night's game at...
Now healthier, Sixers can unleash vicious three-guard attacks
As the Sixers get a bit healthier with the reintroduction of their electric, 6-foot-2 scoring guard Tyrese Maxey, head coach Doc Rivers has a few extra tools in his toolkit once again. After getting torched by the New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 last week, it was a whole new ballgame when the two teams met on South Broad St.
Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin
On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
Report: Potential return to Colts as head coach for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ‘could be very tempting’
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach, Austin Meek, and Nick Kosmider, it’s a ‘done deal’ that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL if he gets a bona fide offer. Specifically, among potential NFL destinations a ‘return to the Colts could...
