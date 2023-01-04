James Corden has opened up about his decision to leave The Late Late Show after eight years.In April, the British actor announced that he was stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023.On Monday (2 January), Corden appeared on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, where the former child star asked him when he knew it was the right time to “walk away”.“Look, it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something… [when] I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” he said, with tears in his eyes.“Nothing about...

3 DAYS AGO