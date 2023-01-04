Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source
Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
Andy Cohen Accuses James Corden of Ripping Off His ‘WWHL’ Set, Says He Was “The First Bar on Late Night”
Andy Cohen likely won’t be shedding any tears when James Corden signs off from The Late Late Show for good next year. The Watch What Happens Live host accused Corden of copying the set of his Bravo talk show, claiming that Corden used his idea by adding a bar to his own show.
James Corden tears up as he recalls conversation with son, 11, that prompted Late Late Show exit
James Corden has opened up about his decision to leave The Late Late Show after eight years.In April, the British actor announced that he was stepping down from hosting the US late night show in 2023.On Monday (2 January), Corden appeared on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, where the former child star asked him when he knew it was the right time to “walk away”.“Look, it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something… [when] I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” he said, with tears in his eyes.“Nothing about...
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth? Find Out the Former Talk Show Host’s Mind-Boggling Fortune
Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on millions! As the long-running host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022 after 19 year and more than 3,000 episodes, in addition to the countless other...
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
Ellen Shared Emotional Video Of Her Final Day On Her Show, Remembering Getting To Spend It With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Ellen DeGeneres posted an emotional video from her final show, and remembered spending time with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
James Corden Admits He Feels Like He 'Plays' A 'Character' On Talk Show Following 'Abusive' Behavior Allegations
James Corden knows how to maintain a dual persona. In a recent interview with Derek Zagami for The Hub Today, The Late Late Show with James Corden star revealed how he is able to navigate his busy career — going from hosting, to acting, to being a family man at home — after allegations of "abusive" behavior made headlines. "I guess I see it all as a performance, really. I see it all as a character that I'm sort of playing. Like, it would be odd if I got home and kind of opened the fridge and was like, 'Look...
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
Prince Harry Reveals How His Mother Princess Diana Would Feel About His Rift with William
Prince Harry is opening up about how his late mother, Princess Diana, would feel about his falling out with his brother, Prince William. In a clip from Harry's upcoming interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan -- which aired Thursday night during ABC's World News Tonight With David Muir -- the Duke of Sussex is asked about the rift, and how Diana would feel about it, if she were alive today.
