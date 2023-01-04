Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
No. 21 Lobos Host UNLV Saturday Night in Sold Out Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team returns home Saturday night to host UNLV in a sold out Pit. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network. Saturday night’s game will be a white out in The Pit as fans should wear white to support the Lobos.
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
Video shows touching moment during Albuquerque high school wrestling match
"He's a champion already, just being here. This is one of the toughest sports for anybody to do, for him to just be able to be here every day, he's conquered things that he doesn't know he's conquered yet," stated Romero.
Lobo football announces new defensive coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has announced a new defensive coordinator. Troy Reffett, who spend the last three seasons as cornerbacks coach, has been promoted to the DC role. Reffett brings experience to his new position, as he previously served as the Lobos defensive coordinator in 2008 under Rocky Long. In total, he […]
KRQE News 13
Sports Desk: Lobos lose Kuac for ‘several months’ due to injury
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM forward Emmanuel Kuac has suffered yet another devastating injury. Kuac, who suffered a broken leg during a game last season, was progressing to return to full speed for the Lobos, however he has had a major setback. During pregame warmups on Tuesday night in Fresno, Kuac tore his patella tendon.
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
rrobserver.com
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE News 13
Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
From Albuquerque to Sweden: Lobos nation embracing the Forslings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos basketball team is known for having a loud and passionate fan base. For Swedish sophomore Sebastian Forsling, Lobos nation has made him feel right at home. “It’s a big blessing to have all of these fans come out to every game to support us for every game, no matter who […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
rrobserver.com
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
santafe.com
Ski Santa Fe: Discover An Overlooked Gem
I’ve been skiing at Ski Santa Fe for some 62 years, and yet I still treasure every day spent on its slopes and deep in its old-growth forests. With a summit elevation of 12,075 feet, it is a world apart. Many days have been spent inside a maelstrom of a blizzard when one’s tracks disappear under new snow every run, and the best skiing is found in its abundant woods among the Engelmann spruce. At the end of the day, driving out of the canyon mouth, often the city is bathed in golden sunlight, with nary a flake in sight.
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New Mexico
A leading restaurant chain recently opened another new location in New Mexico. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Del Taco recently opened another New Mexico location at 200 US-500 in Bernalillo.
newmexicomagazine.org
Editor's Letter: Snap Chat
This month, we view the land of enchantment through the lenses of talented New Mexican photographers. BOBBY GUTIERREZ HAD NEVER entered our annual photo contest before this year. For the past decade, however, the Albuquerque professional glazier, artist, curator, radio host, and start-up business owner has pursued his passion for photography as one of his many side projects. A storyteller at heart, he often writes original poems or reflections to accompany his images of New Mexico’s diverse cultures, people, and traditions.
rrobserver.com
Three city hoops teams were victorious Wednesday in Metro action
Rio Rancho High School junior Jayden Johnson (in white), battles for the ball Wednesday evening at La Cueva High School, where he scored 15 points in the Rams’ victory. (Herron photo) The City of Vision’s quartet of varsity basketball teams gets a day of rest Thursday, after back-to-back games...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
KOAT 7
Honoring those that came before them
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Horse Mounted Unit with the Albuquerque Police Department plays a critical role in law enforcement. "Crime deterrence, having them out and about at the mall or crowd control at the Balloon Fiesta," said Officer Rob Debuck. "Certainly crowd control during the riots when people really get out of hand and just their basic patrol and dignitary protection outside that basic law enforcement realm."
