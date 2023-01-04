ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals

Columbus is back in Nationwide Arena on Thursday night to take on a division foe. The Blue Jackets are back in Nationwide Arena for the first time in 2023, hosting a scorching hot Washington team in a Metropolitan Division matchup Thursday night. Columbus was victorious in its last effort at home, a New Year's Eve matchup against Chicago, but is coming off a 4-0 setback Tuesday night at Ottawa.
