Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Post Register

Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo

On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Yardbarker

TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
SB Nation

Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana

Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
Yardbarker

Match report: Pressure mounts on Graham Potter, Man City close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City saw out a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea this evening to move five points behind league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side displayed a lacklustre first half by his standards, but his substitutions made all the difference as Jack Grealish combined with Riyad Mahrez to score the only goal of the game.
BBC

FA Cup predictions - Sutton v Inside Bad Education podcast

We know someone will spring a surprise on FA Cup third-round weekend, but who will be the victims this time?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made his predictions for all 32 ties - including a 'derby' between two of his former clubs - and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.
chatsports.com

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson faces SIX WEEKS out with a knee ligament injury after being forced off in woeful Brighton defeat, in another huge blow for under-pressure boss Frank Lampard

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is facing a six-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. The 21-year-old was forced off just an hour into the Toffees heavy 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening. The injury to the right-back comes as a major blow to...
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix

Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.

