Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Post Register
Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo
On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
David De Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was ‘angry’ at Man Utd stars despite 3-0 thrashing of Bournemouth
TOUGH taskmaster Erik ten Hag is not cutting his players any slack as they mount an unlikely title challenge. Manchester United are the only team not to drop points since the World Cup return as they joined third placed Newcastle on points after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth. While...
Yardbarker
TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title
Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
Martin Dubravka attracting Leicester interest after Newcastle recalled him from his Man United loan
Dubravka, 33, was recalled by Newcastle after he only made two appearances for Manchester United having joined on loan last summer.
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
Yardbarker
Match report: Pressure mounts on Graham Potter, Man City close gap on Arsenal
Manchester City saw out a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea this evening to move five points behind league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side displayed a lacklustre first half by his standards, but his substitutions made all the difference as Jack Grealish combined with Riyad Mahrez to score the only goal of the game.
sporf.com
Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder or they will miss out on top 4
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that his former club will need to bring in a new midfielder if they want to finish top four following the Reds’ worrying 3-1 loss at Brentford last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked outmatched physically throughout the game as Brentford raced into a...
BBC
FA Cup predictions - Sutton v Inside Bad Education podcast
We know someone will spring a surprise on FA Cup third-round weekend, but who will be the victims this time?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made his predictions for all 32 ties - including a 'derby' between two of his former clubs - and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.
chatsports.com
Everton full-back Nathan Patterson faces SIX WEEKS out with a knee ligament injury after being forced off in woeful Brighton defeat, in another huge blow for under-pressure boss Frank Lampard
Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is facing a six-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. The 21-year-old was forced off just an hour into the Toffees heavy 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening. The injury to the right-back comes as a major blow to...
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Casey Stoney feels like a 'proud mum' watching Man Utd thrive
Casey Stoney reflects on Man Utd 18 months after resigning.
CBS Sports
Chelsea vs. Manchester City live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, odds
Manchester City are looking to close the gap on the Premier League leaders as they travel to west London Thursday in what will be the first of two meetings with Chelsea in less than a week. Ahead of their meeting in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium comes a top-flight matchup where a great deal is at stake for both sides.
January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
Virgil van Dijk faces a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League ties
DOMINIC KING: Virgil van Dijk is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to the unexpected severity of his damaged hamstring.
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
Golden Goal: Peter Beardsley for Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1996)
Ignominy now overshadows Beardsley’s talents as a forward, which he displayed with a stunning strike at the City Ground
