On the 13th of November, the city of Duisburg, Germany was happy to welcome its newest sculpture and attraction – one of the biggest in the country – Tiger and Turtle. It took only 8 weeks for German artists Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth to complete this roller-coaster-like landmark on the highest peak of the park-like zone, in south Duisburg. Visitors are encouraged to climb their way by foot and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Western Ruhr at the peak point of the sculpture (45 meters above ground level). The masterpiece of engineering has a 44 x 37 meters base and a construction heightof 21 meters with stairways going along a three-dimensional contour, creating points impossible to walk to.

3 DAYS AGO