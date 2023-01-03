ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners

Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.
Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix

It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.
27 Least Aggressive Dog Breeds: Drumroll Please

We can agree upon the fact that some dog breeds are less likely to react to certain negative stimuli, and others have a shorter temper. However, after all of these years of experience with dogs, I can say that everything depends on the upbringing of the dog, and genetics plays a minor role here.
Meet Rocki, the robot pet companion

If you're an over-the-top fur parent, like myself, then you've probably wanted to know what your furry friends are up to when you're away. Maybe you've even wanted to give them a treat because you know they're being so cute while you're gone. Also: The best robot litter boxes. Well,...
Boy and His Puppy's Adorable Naptime Story

Once Jessica Shyba (mommasgonecity on Instagram) adopted a boxer/shepherd/lab mix Theo from the Santa Cruz SPCA, she found him very attached to her family members and especially to her youngest 23-month-old son Beau. Right after few days of getting used to the new house, tiny 7-weeks-old puppy joined Beau’s naptime and kept it as a new habbit afterwards.
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim

Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
SEATTLE, WA
Dog Groomer Goes Viral for Transforming Pets Into Zoo Animals

An International dog groomer is going viral for his very artistic design skills. Instead of administering traditional haircuts, Gabriel Feitosa treats his clients' pets like canvases, hand-painting creative patterns and transforming them into exotic animals, TV characters and beyond. The key to his canine-friendly technique—aside from his imaginative abilities, of...

