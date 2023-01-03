The Flatiron, a 109 years old magnificent building standing at the cross-paths of Fifth ave and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan island, New York City. Sometimes mistakingly thought to have held the title of the tallest building in the world once, but it never did. Although upon completion in 1902, it was the highest standing steel structure of its time. With its triangular geometry and steel skeleton, critics vowed it would never withstand its location, described as “a very windy corner for a building that is both slim and high (at the pointy tip of the triangle the room’s width is only 2 meters). At 96 meters (308 ft) high and 22 floors, the 3700 ton steel structure was a huge success. The name Flatiron was derived from a “flat-iron” due to its shape.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO