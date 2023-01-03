Sometimes just a little bird can take an important role in shifting the direction of history’s wheel. In the beginning of 2011, the world has witnessed the Twitter effect on the Middle Eastern wave of revolutions. Egypt was one of the countries that demonstrated the use of internet technologies in their up-rise. Due to the super fast rate of info exchange, twitter.com was the first website to get blocked by the ex-government, even before Facebook, tweets went viral in a mater of seconds. As a result, now the country is experiencing a much higher interest in social networking and especially tweeting. The trend is converting office-desk employees and smartphone carriers into tweetaholics. More than 340 million users – that’s the twitter community around the world. Five years – that’s the time it took twitter to reach it. Wouldn’t you like to be part of the twitter staff, and witness their tremendous success? I would!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO