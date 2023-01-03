Read full article on original website
Hovenring - an Innovative Circular Cycle Bridge
Dutch city of Eindhoven has Hovenring – an amazing circular cycle bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Eindhoven City Council asked Dutch bridge specialist ipv Delft to develop an alternative route for crossover due to the growing traffic. Soon cable-stayed bridge appeared above the Heerbaan/Meerenakkerweg intersection as the entrance way to the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven, Netherlands.
STREEt - A Green Urban Furniture Design - by Kibisi
Street furniture mainly represents the secondary role to the city perception, while facilitating our existence in it and giving it some character. Mostly all of the urban furniture is disengaged – streetlights are not matching garbage bins and benches, bus stops are steeped in advertisement, traffic lights are totally out of city style and so on.
Meet The Most Expensive Hotel Room in History
The Burj Al-Arab hotel, stands off the coast of Dubai on a man-made island specially for it, it is the world’s most luxurious hotel, ranking itself as the only 7-star hotel worldwide. And it makes total common sense that the most expensive hotel room in the world would be in it.
Twitter office
Sometimes just a little bird can take an important role in shifting the direction of history’s wheel. In the beginning of 2011, the world has witnessed the Twitter effect on the Middle Eastern wave of revolutions. Egypt was one of the countries that demonstrated the use of internet technologies in their up-rise. Due to the super fast rate of info exchange, twitter.com was the first website to get blocked by the ex-government, even before Facebook, tweets went viral in a mater of seconds. As a result, now the country is experiencing a much higher interest in social networking and especially tweeting. The trend is converting office-desk employees and smartphone carriers into tweetaholics. More than 340 million users – that’s the twitter community around the world. Five years – that’s the time it took twitter to reach it. Wouldn’t you like to be part of the twitter staff, and witness their tremendous success? I would!
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Interview with Orville Thertell Licensed Electrician
2. Contact the electrical safety authority. 3. Find out who the local inspector is, and get his/her views on wiring a straw bale house, since he/she represents the governing body for electrical work. 4. Draw up a set of plans and present them to your local inspector for feedback and...
Top 10 Train Routes Around the Globe
One of the world’s great train journeys, it departs from Perth and ends in Sydney, a journey of 4352 km. Linking the Indian Ocean with the pacific, the journey takes 3 days and runs the world’s longest straight stretch of railway, 478 km across the Nullabor Plain. There are 2 weekly departures from both perth and Sydney that travel through the blue mountains, minning towns like broken hill and kalgoolie, Adelaide, the remotest outpost of cook and vast stretches of outback dessert. (www.gsr.com.au)
Top 10 Tallest Buildings in the World
Formerly known as Burj Dubai, the immense skyscraper was completed in 2010. It is 828 meters (2,716 ft) tall and has 163 floors. Some of the amazing facts about the World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa:. World’s highest elevator installation, situated inside the cylindrical rod at the very top of...
Doubleleaf collarjointed walls
When a wall is constructed of two separate leaves with a vertical joint not exceeding 25 mm wide between them, i.e. a cavity wall with a very narrow cavity, in accordance with the Code it may be designed as a cavity wall, or as a single-leaf effectively 'solid' wall-with an effective thickness equal to actual overall thickness-provided the following conditions are satisfied:
Post and Beam Details
Post and beam designs must be carefully adapted for use with straw bales to ensure that the two elements integrate well. First decide where to place the framework. It can be set interior to the bale walls, buried in them, or set exterior to them. 12.11: The top plate for...
Tiger and Turtle, The Rollercoaster Sculpture in Germany
On the 13th of November, the city of Duisburg, Germany was happy to welcome its newest sculpture and attraction – one of the biggest in the country – Tiger and Turtle. It took only 8 weeks for German artists Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth to complete this roller-coaster-like landmark on the highest peak of the park-like zone, in south Duisburg. Visitors are encouraged to climb their way by foot and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Western Ruhr at the peak point of the sculpture (45 meters above ground level). The masterpiece of engineering has a 44 x 37 meters base and a construction heightof 21 meters with stairways going along a three-dimensional contour, creating points impossible to walk to.
The World's 25 Most Colorful Cities
Who wouldn’t want to live in one of the world’s most colorful cities? The color of a city and the creativity of its people can easily turn a dull town into a place with vibrant beauty. If you ever wonder what makes a city beautiful, the answer can lie within its architecture, landscape, or people – But can also be something simpler, like color. A colorful city is a happy city. Just imagine your own city only more cheerful and colorful. Here are just a few you can put on your wish list:
Comic and Animation Museum - Hangzhou, China
We’ve been mentioning China a few times so far since our start and we still didn’t get enough! Featuring another magnificent structure scheduled for construction in 2012, the China Comic and Animation Museum in Hangzhou, China. Dutch studio MVRDV – the winner of museum’s international design competition - quoted:
