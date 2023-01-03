Read full article on original website
Related
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante
Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
Haunted 'Old Spaghetti Factory' in California Is Full of Ghostly History
Dining at this place is like getting a history lesson.
Woman Builds Bird Feeder Nook Just Above Her Couch and Captures a Rare Starling Sighting
Imagine having coffee and bird watching from the comfort of your living room.
iheart.com
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
I built my own fairytale castle after becoming homeless – locals love it but killjoy council wants to tear it down
A FAIRYTALE castle built by a homeless man is set to be torn down by a killjoy council - despite locals thinking it's "magical". Former animator David, 53, constructed the bizarre makeshift home - known as the Hobbit House - from rubbish and recycled foam found at a tip. David's...
Vice
Photographing a rapidly changing America in the 60s
In Dave Heath’s seminal book, A Dialogue With Solitude, the photographer captures a post-war America at the beginning of a cultural and economic boom, on the cusp, and then amid a major civil rights movement. However, these things are rarely at the forefront of the work, instead quietly contemplated as background noise. Largely shot in North American cities like Chicago and New York, where Dave lived in the mid-50s after returning from the war in Korea (portraits of his fellow servicemen also feature, interspersed with scenes from the street), the book is a visual anthology that recognises the more introspective moments of everyday urban life.
Amateur archaeology sleuth deciphers messages hidden in Stone Age cave art for 25,000 years
Ben Bacon, a furniture restorer by day, spent his nights decoding the writing that has baffled scientists for over a century.
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 9, 2023
The Issue: Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir “Spare,” which intimately details life in the royal family. I am exhausted by Prince Harry, who continues his career as a victim, despite wealth, wife, family and celebrity (“Prince of Wails,” Jan. 6). Not to mention that he has “escaped” the horrible life he experienced within the monarchy. He continues to bemoan his identity as “the spare,” when certainly, by this time in life, he could have developed a more positive personal identity of his choice. It is shameful that in spite of a host of opportunities to heal, he promotes this tragic persona. Sallyanne Ferrero Naples, Fla. One...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Stunning Fox Photos with DIY Camera Trap
A photographer in Wisconsin has captured a series of stunning photos of a fox after the curious creature decided to take a closer look at his homemade camera trap. Photographer Ross Harried built himself a camera trap last year using an old Canon T3i DSLR and 18-55mm kit lens he purchased secondhand for $50. To illuminate the outdoor scenes, he added two Nikon SB-24 flashes he found on eBay for less than $30 each.
northernarchitecture.us
40 Images from the National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest
Judges will soon be selecting the winners for the 24th annual National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest for 2012, but voting doesn’t end until Friday, July 20, at 9 a.m. The Atlantic shared these photographs with permission from National Geographic, gathered from four categories: Travel Portraits, Outdoor Scenes, Sense of Place, and Spontaneous Moments.
This Woman's Reflection Seems to Have a Terrifying Mind of Its Own
Don't stare too long in the mirror...
abandonedway.com
An abandoned XVIII century church
This run-down church is in an extremely dilapidated and sad state. But, as often happens, even on the territory of a completely abandoned temple there is a cemetery, in this case, working, which only adds to the dreary atmosphere of the location. Unfortunately, the building has largely lost its interior...
Comments / 0