The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Picture of the Day: Moonrise Photo-Collage Over Los Angeles
In this breathtaking image the brilliance of a moon-rise is caught on camera over Los Angeles, California. The footage was captured by Dan Marker-Moore, a motion designer and artist from LA. The time sliced image above is a collage of 11 photos taken over 27 minutes and 59 seconds. Continue...
Architecture Remembers: The Flatiron Building
The Flatiron, a 109 years old magnificent building standing at the cross-paths of Fifth ave and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan island, New York City. Sometimes mistakingly thought to have held the title of the tallest building in the world once, but it never did. Although upon completion in 1902, it was the highest standing steel structure of its time. With its triangular geometry and steel skeleton, critics vowed it would never withstand its location, described as “a very windy corner for a building that is both slim and high (at the pointy tip of the triangle the room’s width is only 2 meters). At 96 meters (308 ft) high and 22 floors, the 3700 ton steel structure was a huge success. The name Flatiron was derived from a “flat-iron” due to its shape.
Top 10 Train Routes Around the Globe
One of the world’s great train journeys, it departs from Perth and ends in Sydney, a journey of 4352 km. Linking the Indian Ocean with the pacific, the journey takes 3 days and runs the world’s longest straight stretch of railway, 478 km across the Nullabor Plain. There are 2 weekly departures from both perth and Sydney that travel through the blue mountains, minning towns like broken hill and kalgoolie, Adelaide, the remotest outpost of cook and vast stretches of outback dessert. (www.gsr.com.au)
Hovenring - an Innovative Circular Cycle Bridge
Dutch city of Eindhoven has Hovenring – an amazing circular cycle bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Eindhoven City Council asked Dutch bridge specialist ipv Delft to develop an alternative route for crossover due to the growing traffic. Soon cable-stayed bridge appeared above the Heerbaan/Meerenakkerweg intersection as the entrance way to the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven, Netherlands.
Bubble in a Water Drop
A stunning snap at the International Space Station of astronaut Andre Kuipers watching a bubble in a drop of water while enjoying the weightless environment. The photo was taken days before his return to Earth last July. Kuipers was previously featured on our blog for his stunning Earth from space gallery.
Twitter office
Sometimes just a little bird can take an important role in shifting the direction of history’s wheel. In the beginning of 2011, the world has witnessed the Twitter effect on the Middle Eastern wave of revolutions. Egypt was one of the countries that demonstrated the use of internet technologies in their up-rise. Due to the super fast rate of info exchange, twitter.com was the first website to get blocked by the ex-government, even before Facebook, tweets went viral in a mater of seconds. As a result, now the country is experiencing a much higher interest in social networking and especially tweeting. The trend is converting office-desk employees and smartphone carriers into tweetaholics. More than 340 million users – that’s the twitter community around the world. Five years – that’s the time it took twitter to reach it. Wouldn’t you like to be part of the twitter staff, and witness their tremendous success? I would!
Doubleleaf collarjointed walls
When a wall is constructed of two separate leaves with a vertical joint not exceeding 25 mm wide between them, i.e. a cavity wall with a very narrow cavity, in accordance with the Code it may be designed as a cavity wall, or as a single-leaf effectively 'solid' wall-with an effective thickness equal to actual overall thickness-provided the following conditions are satisfied:
Comic and Animation Museum - Hangzhou, China
We’ve been mentioning China a few times so far since our start and we still didn’t get enough! Featuring another magnificent structure scheduled for construction in 2012, the China Comic and Animation Museum in Hangzhou, China. Dutch studio MVRDV – the winner of museum’s international design competition - quoted:
Australia denied clean sweep as South Africa dig in to draw third Test in Sydney
Australia missed their chance to seal a place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval after being held to draw in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney.A win would have guaranteed the hosts a place in the June final but they will now head to India next month needing just one draw from their four-Test series.A series win to savour for our men’s team 🏆 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/dCi0JiQqVh— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 8, 2023South Africa were thoroughly outplayed in the first two Tests and looked set to lose the third until rain lost 49 overs across the first two days.Following on after being bowled out for 255, the South Africans reached 106 for two largely thanks to an unbeaten 42 from Sarel Erwee.Despite falling short of booking their place at The Oval, the result still meant Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series victory. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Tanzanian Singita Grumeti Reserves Named The Best Hotel In The World
Tanzania’s Singita Grumeti Reserves Faru Faru lodge, named the best hotel in the world in 2011 by Travel + Leisure magazine’s 16th annual World’s Best Awards, it received a score of 98.44 out of 100 on a list based on reader surveys and feedback. Located at Serengeti National Park, the hotel is made up of two lodges and a tent camp, offers unparalleled luxury in the thick of the wild.
Top 10 Tallest Buildings in the World
Formerly known as Burj Dubai, the immense skyscraper was completed in 2010. It is 828 meters (2,716 ft) tall and has 163 floors. Some of the amazing facts about the World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa:. World’s highest elevator installation, situated inside the cylindrical rod at the very top of...
Prepping a Bale House for Plastering
Bale walls can usually be raised very quickly, but that's only one step in the process. Before plastering can begin, there are many, many detailing jobs to do. If they aren't done, the plastering will not go smoothly, and it will be difficult to get the results you wish. As...
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
