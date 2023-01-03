Read full article on original website
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Tiny World - Miniatur Wunderland
Once upon a time, in July 2000 twins Frederik and Gerrit Braun decided to bring their childhood dream to life. They decided to build the largest model of miniature railway in the world. Despite of all the difficulties they expected to meet on the way to their achievement, the result was, literally, Wonderland. The project was implemented in the hometown of the Braun brothers, Hamburg, Germany, with a loan of 2 million D-marks and a team of more than 150 personnel.
Copenhagen's Red Square is Literally 'RED'
The Danish Capital, Copenhagen, is getting a new urban place called Red Square, not much like Moscow’s red square, this one is literally painted in red. The square is part of the urban park ’Superkilen’, a long stretch which also contains a green and a black zone. Each zone facilitates different activities.
UAE Billionaire Shiekh Hamad Writes his Name in The Sand; Visible from Space
Shiekh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi, decided to spend a few sacs of his millions in what would seem to be a mega infrastructure project in Al Futaisi Island , except , its not. The Billionaire Shiekh decided to write his name in the sand of the island, big enough to be visible from space. He ended up with a giant 2 miles by 1/2 a mile water canal-shaped “HAMAD” !!
How I overcame my fears as a fat traveler and fell in love with cruises
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Growing up, my dad was one of those "travel hackers." He knew his way around miles and points like the very best of them. So, despite being impoverished and one of many, many siblings, we traveled a bit — nowhere far, just going to New York for school or Seattle to visit my grandmother. Because of the "travel hacking," our flights were always a hot mess.
Hovenring - an Innovative Circular Cycle Bridge
Dutch city of Eindhoven has Hovenring – an amazing circular cycle bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Eindhoven City Council asked Dutch bridge specialist ipv Delft to develop an alternative route for crossover due to the growing traffic. Soon cable-stayed bridge appeared above the Heerbaan/Meerenakkerweg intersection as the entrance way to the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven, Netherlands.
Post and Beam Details
Post and beam designs must be carefully adapted for use with straw bales to ensure that the two elements integrate well. First decide where to place the framework. It can be set interior to the bale walls, buried in them, or set exterior to them. 12.11: The top plate for...
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
The World's 25 Most Colorful Cities
Who wouldn’t want to live in one of the world’s most colorful cities? The color of a city and the creativity of its people can easily turn a dull town into a place with vibrant beauty. If you ever wonder what makes a city beautiful, the answer can lie within its architecture, landscape, or people – But can also be something simpler, like color. A colorful city is a happy city. Just imagine your own city only more cheerful and colorful. Here are just a few you can put on your wish list:
Simple, Bright and Fun Illustrations by Heng Swee Lim
Heng Swee Lim from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia draws humorous doodles pairing ordinary objects with funny phrases. Lim’s art is full of jokes and optimism. Scroll through some of them, good mood and few laughs are guaranteed!. “I would describe my work as simple and fun, but with a strong...
Gothic Architecture Info
Wind pressure The pressure exerted by wind horizontally on the windward vertical surfaces of a building and normal to windward roof surfaces having a sbpe greater than 30". normal force method A design method for applying design wind pressure to the primary frame a nd bracing systems of a building. In whbh wind pressures are assumed to act simultaneously normal to all exterior surfaces. This method may be used for any structure, but Is required for gabled rigid frames.
Prepping a Bale House for Plastering
Bale walls can usually be raised very quickly, but that's only one step in the process. Before plastering can begin, there are many, many detailing jobs to do. If they aren't done, the plastering will not go smoothly, and it will be difficult to get the results you wish. As...
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Realistically Stunning Ballpoint Pen Portrait by Samuel Silva
Take a brief moment to look thoroughly at this image, no, it’s not a photograph. Once you come to realize that this is a painting, you might also like to know that it was drawn using a bic ballpoint pen only, and involved high sketching and detailing skills. This amazing portrait was drawn by 29-year-old Portugal-based attorney Samuel Silva -he practices art as just a “hobby”- based on a photograph by Russian photographer Kristina Tararina. Silva’s medium of choice is standard Bic ballpoint pens on paper and this particular portrait uses eight different colors, taking just around 30 hours to complete. You can see more of Silva’s drawings here.
