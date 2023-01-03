ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Criollo Launches Exclusive ‘75 Cent French 75’ Deal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo announces the new ‘75 Cent French 75’ special, which offers guests an unbeatable drink deal on a New Orleans classic!. Offered only during the weekend Jazz Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can enjoy French 75s made with your choice of Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents alongside their delicious Creole-inspired brunch menu, which features menu items like Steak & Eggs, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Bagels and much more. And like always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage, making Criollo the perfect place to start the day before exploring the French Quarter. You can’t find a better drink deal in the French Quarter!
Kristen Walters

Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this month

A trendy discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Louisiana this month. Read on to learn more. Louisiana residents looking to shop on a budget will be delighted to hear that a popular discount supermarket chain will be opening another location in the state, making grocery shopping more convenient and cost-effective.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Biscuits and Buns on Banks has new owner, same cozy atmosphere

We've all heard of hole-in-the-wall restaurants — small, inconspicuous spaces with flavor-filled dishes and a local following. But what about renovated shotgun houses turned breakfast spots? In New Orleans, there are quite a few, including Biscuits and Buns on Banks. The neighborhood café on Banks Street has a small...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
matadornetwork.com

The Most Relaxing Place in New Orleans Is The Singing Oak

Considered one of the most serene places in New Orleans, this 100 year old oak tree makes music. Known as The Singing Oak, it’s in City Park and the best place to go when you need a break from the music and the crowds. The branches of the oak...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company

International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
WWL

Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push

NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes

LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy