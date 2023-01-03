NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo announces the new ‘75 Cent French 75’ special, which offers guests an unbeatable drink deal on a New Orleans classic!. Offered only during the weekend Jazz Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can enjoy French 75s made with your choice of Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents alongside their delicious Creole-inspired brunch menu, which features menu items like Steak & Eggs, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Bagels and much more. And like always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage, making Criollo the perfect place to start the day before exploring the French Quarter. You can’t find a better drink deal in the French Quarter!

