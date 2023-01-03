Read full article on original website
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
myneworleans.com
Criollo Launches Exclusive ‘75 Cent French 75’ Deal
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Criollo announces the new ‘75 Cent French 75’ special, which offers guests an unbeatable drink deal on a New Orleans classic!. Offered only during the weekend Jazz Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday between 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can enjoy French 75s made with your choice of Botanist Gin or St-Remy Brandy for only 75 cents alongside their delicious Creole-inspired brunch menu, which features menu items like Steak & Eggs, Brioche French Toast, Smoked Salmon Bagels and much more. And like always, guests who visit for weekend brunch also receive $5 all day parking at the nearby Solaris Garage, making Criollo the perfect place to start the day before exploring the French Quarter. You can’t find a better drink deal in the French Quarter!
NOLA.com
McDonald's closes lower Canal Street store, three months after Starbucks shutters
McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind...
Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this month
A trendy discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Louisiana this month. Read on to learn more. Louisiana residents looking to shop on a budget will be delighted to hear that a popular discount supermarket chain will be opening another location in the state, making grocery shopping more convenient and cost-effective.
NOLA.com
Biscuits and Buns on Banks has new owner, same cozy atmosphere
We've all heard of hole-in-the-wall restaurants — small, inconspicuous spaces with flavor-filled dishes and a local following. But what about renovated shotgun houses turned breakfast spots? In New Orleans, there are quite a few, including Biscuits and Buns on Banks. The neighborhood café on Banks Street has a small...
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
matadornetwork.com
The Most Relaxing Place in New Orleans Is The Singing Oak
Considered one of the most serene places in New Orleans, this 100 year old oak tree makes music. Known as The Singing Oak, it’s in City Park and the best place to go when you need a break from the music and the crowds. The branches of the oak...
McDonald’s on Canal Street in New Orleans closes down
The McDonald's location at 711 Canal Street in New Orleans is closing.
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company
International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
WWL-TV
Parking company plans to install cameras, lights in wake of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD says they have a plan to stop the car break-ins happening during Pelicans games. Friday, they said they’ve worked with analytics to determine where exactly the break-ins are happening so they can direct patrol. “I have personally spoken to the captains of the sixth,...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
WDSU
New Orleans homeowners warn of thieves targeting houses under construction
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents are issuing a warning to anyone whose house is currently under construction in the city. WDSU spoke with two homeowners who say they were targeted by thieves in December. One man, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect his property, said his house was hit twice.
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
WDSU
New Orleans police say certain types of cars were stolen last year because of social media trend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has issued a statement regarding car thefts statistics reported in 2022. More than 4,000 cars were stolen in the city last year; 4011, to be exact, according to the New Orleans City Council crime dashboard. This is an increase of over...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
NOLA.com
Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes
LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
