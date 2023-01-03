Read full article on original website
Related
northernarchitecture.us
Meet The Most Expensive Hotel Room in History
The Burj Al-Arab hotel, stands off the coast of Dubai on a man-made island specially for it, it is the world’s most luxurious hotel, ranking itself as the only 7-star hotel worldwide. And it makes total common sense that the most expensive hotel room in the world would be in it.
northernarchitecture.us
Picture of the Day: Moonrise Photo-Collage Over Los Angeles
In this breathtaking image the brilliance of a moon-rise is caught on camera over Los Angeles, California. The footage was captured by Dan Marker-Moore, a motion designer and artist from LA. The time sliced image above is a collage of 11 photos taken over 27 minutes and 59 seconds. Continue...
northernarchitecture.us
Top 10 Tallest Buildings in the World
Formerly known as Burj Dubai, the immense skyscraper was completed in 2010. It is 828 meters (2,716 ft) tall and has 163 floors. Some of the amazing facts about the World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa:. World’s highest elevator installation, situated inside the cylindrical rod at the very top of...
northernarchitecture.us
Bubble in a Water Drop
A stunning snap at the International Space Station of astronaut Andre Kuipers watching a bubble in a drop of water while enjoying the weightless environment. The photo was taken days before his return to Earth last July. Kuipers was previously featured on our blog for his stunning Earth from space gallery.
northernarchitecture.us
Hovenring - an Innovative Circular Cycle Bridge
Dutch city of Eindhoven has Hovenring – an amazing circular cycle bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Eindhoven City Council asked Dutch bridge specialist ipv Delft to develop an alternative route for crossover due to the growing traffic. Soon cable-stayed bridge appeared above the Heerbaan/Meerenakkerweg intersection as the entrance way to the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven, Netherlands.
northernarchitecture.us
Doubleleaf collarjointed walls
When a wall is constructed of two separate leaves with a vertical joint not exceeding 25 mm wide between them, i.e. a cavity wall with a very narrow cavity, in accordance with the Code it may be designed as a cavity wall, or as a single-leaf effectively 'solid' wall-with an effective thickness equal to actual overall thickness-provided the following conditions are satisfied:
northernarchitecture.us
STREEt - A Green Urban Furniture Design - by Kibisi
Street furniture mainly represents the secondary role to the city perception, while facilitating our existence in it and giving it some character. Mostly all of the urban furniture is disengaged – streetlights are not matching garbage bins and benches, bus stops are steeped in advertisement, traffic lights are totally out of city style and so on.
northernarchitecture.us
Tanzanian Singita Grumeti Reserves Named The Best Hotel In The World
Tanzania’s Singita Grumeti Reserves Faru Faru lodge, named the best hotel in the world in 2011 by Travel + Leisure magazine’s 16th annual World’s Best Awards, it received a score of 98.44 out of 100 on a list based on reader surveys and feedback. Located at Serengeti National Park, the hotel is made up of two lodges and a tent camp, offers unparalleled luxury in the thick of the wild.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
northernarchitecture.us
Yann Arthus-Bertrand's Earth From Above
Earth from Above: a collection of aerial photography produced by Yann Arthus-Bertrand. The collection is the result of the French aerial photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand‘s five-year airborne odyssey across six continents. It’s a spectacular presentation of large scale photographs of astonishing natural landscapes. Every stunning aerial photograph tells a story about our changing planet and its inhabitants.
northernarchitecture.us
Comic and Animation Museum - Hangzhou, China
We’ve been mentioning China a few times so far since our start and we still didn’t get enough! Featuring another magnificent structure scheduled for construction in 2012, the China Comic and Animation Museum in Hangzhou, China. Dutch studio MVRDV – the winner of museum’s international design competition - quoted:
northernarchitecture.us
Nemo 33 - The Deepest Diving Pool in the World
In 1996 after learning to dive in blue lagoon John Beernaerts got a thought to recreate the conditions of Bora Bora islands in Brussels, Belgium. 7 years of construction and 3,2 million euros spent on Beernaerts’ design and on the 1st of May 2004 the efforts resulted into the opening of the first deepest diving pool in the world – Nemo 33. The name came from a combination of Jules Verne’s book – Captain Nemo and the pool’s maximum depth mark.
northernarchitecture.us
Top 10 Train Routes Around the Globe
One of the world’s great train journeys, it departs from Perth and ends in Sydney, a journey of 4352 km. Linking the Indian Ocean with the pacific, the journey takes 3 days and runs the world’s longest straight stretch of railway, 478 km across the Nullabor Plain. There are 2 weekly departures from both perth and Sydney that travel through the blue mountains, minning towns like broken hill and kalgoolie, Adelaide, the remotest outpost of cook and vast stretches of outback dessert. (www.gsr.com.au)
northernarchitecture.us
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Comments / 0