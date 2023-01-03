ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Copenhagen's Red Square is Literally 'RED'

The Danish Capital, Copenhagen, is getting a new urban place called Red Square, not much like Moscow’s red square, this one is literally painted in red. The square is part of the urban park ’Superkilen’, a long stretch which also contains a green and a black zone. Each zone facilitates different activities.
