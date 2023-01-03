Read full article on original website
Tiger and Turtle, The Rollercoaster Sculpture in Germany
On the 13th of November, the city of Duisburg, Germany was happy to welcome its newest sculpture and attraction – one of the biggest in the country – Tiger and Turtle. It took only 8 weeks for German artists Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth to complete this roller-coaster-like landmark on the highest peak of the park-like zone, in south Duisburg. Visitors are encouraged to climb their way by foot and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Western Ruhr at the peak point of the sculpture (45 meters above ground level). The masterpiece of engineering has a 44 x 37 meters base and a construction heightof 21 meters with stairways going along a three-dimensional contour, creating points impossible to walk to.
Yann Arthus-Bertrand's Earth From Above
Earth from Above: a collection of aerial photography produced by Yann Arthus-Bertrand. The collection is the result of the French aerial photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand‘s five-year airborne odyssey across six continents. It’s a spectacular presentation of large scale photographs of astonishing natural landscapes. Every stunning aerial photograph tells a story about our changing planet and its inhabitants.
Comic and Animation Museum - Hangzhou, China
We’ve been mentioning China a few times so far since our start and we still didn’t get enough! Featuring another magnificent structure scheduled for construction in 2012, the China Comic and Animation Museum in Hangzhou, China. Dutch studio MVRDV – the winner of museum’s international design competition - quoted:
STREEt - A Green Urban Furniture Design - by Kibisi
Street furniture mainly represents the secondary role to the city perception, while facilitating our existence in it and giving it some character. Mostly all of the urban furniture is disengaged – streetlights are not matching garbage bins and benches, bus stops are steeped in advertisement, traffic lights are totally out of city style and so on.
NHow Music Hotel in Berlin by Karim Rashid
The nHow, Europe’s first Music Hotel – in the heart of Berlin, Germany. Located on the banks of the river Spree right between east and west Berlin, and at the epicentre of the music, fashion and creative scene, the new lifestyle hotel was recently opened in November 2010, and it has yet to meet its match.
Realistically Stunning Ballpoint Pen Portrait by Samuel Silva
Take a brief moment to look thoroughly at this image, no, it’s not a photograph. Once you come to realize that this is a painting, you might also like to know that it was drawn using a bic ballpoint pen only, and involved high sketching and detailing skills. This amazing portrait was drawn by 29-year-old Portugal-based attorney Samuel Silva -he practices art as just a “hobby”- based on a photograph by Russian photographer Kristina Tararina. Silva’s medium of choice is standard Bic ballpoint pens on paper and this particular portrait uses eight different colors, taking just around 30 hours to complete. You can see more of Silva’s drawings here.
Nemo 33 - The Deepest Diving Pool in the World
In 1996 after learning to dive in blue lagoon John Beernaerts got a thought to recreate the conditions of Bora Bora islands in Brussels, Belgium. 7 years of construction and 3,2 million euros spent on Beernaerts’ design and on the 1st of May 2004 the efforts resulted into the opening of the first deepest diving pool in the world – Nemo 33. The name came from a combination of Jules Verne’s book – Captain Nemo and the pool’s maximum depth mark.
Gothic Architecture Info
Wind pressure The pressure exerted by wind horizontally on the windward vertical surfaces of a building and normal to windward roof surfaces having a sbpe greater than 30". normal force method A design method for applying design wind pressure to the primary frame a nd bracing systems of a building. In whbh wind pressures are assumed to act simultaneously normal to all exterior surfaces. This method may be used for any structure, but Is required for gabled rigid frames.
Prepping a Bale House for Plastering
Bale walls can usually be raised very quickly, but that's only one step in the process. Before plastering can begin, there are many, many detailing jobs to do. If they aren't done, the plastering will not go smoothly, and it will be difficult to get the results you wish. As...
Simple, Bright and Fun Illustrations by Heng Swee Lim
Heng Swee Lim from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia draws humorous doodles pairing ordinary objects with funny phrases. Lim’s art is full of jokes and optimism. Scroll through some of them, good mood and few laughs are guaranteed!. “I would describe my work as simple and fun, but with a strong...
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
