Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing
Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than three weeks after collapsing due to a heart problem, a palace statement said in an update on the health of the 44-year-old potential heir to the throne. The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec. 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace late on Saturday. The princess’s “overall condition is that she remains unconscious,” the palace said. “Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as...
northernarchitecture.us
Twitter office
Sometimes just a little bird can take an important role in shifting the direction of history’s wheel. In the beginning of 2011, the world has witnessed the Twitter effect on the Middle Eastern wave of revolutions. Egypt was one of the countries that demonstrated the use of internet technologies in their up-rise. Due to the super fast rate of info exchange, twitter.com was the first website to get blocked by the ex-government, even before Facebook, tweets went viral in a mater of seconds. As a result, now the country is experiencing a much higher interest in social networking and especially tweeting. The trend is converting office-desk employees and smartphone carriers into tweetaholics. More than 340 million users – that’s the twitter community around the world. Five years – that’s the time it took twitter to reach it. Wouldn’t you like to be part of the twitter staff, and witness their tremendous success? I would!
northernarchitecture.us
NHow Music Hotel in Berlin by Karim Rashid
The nHow, Europe’s first Music Hotel – in the heart of Berlin, Germany. Located on the banks of the river Spree right between east and west Berlin, and at the epicentre of the music, fashion and creative scene, the new lifestyle hotel was recently opened in November 2010, and it has yet to meet its match.
northernarchitecture.us
Comic and Animation Museum - Hangzhou, China
We’ve been mentioning China a few times so far since our start and we still didn’t get enough! Featuring another magnificent structure scheduled for construction in 2012, the China Comic and Animation Museum in Hangzhou, China. Dutch studio MVRDV – the winner of museum’s international design competition - quoted:
northernarchitecture.us
Top 10 Tallest Buildings in the World
Formerly known as Burj Dubai, the immense skyscraper was completed in 2010. It is 828 meters (2,716 ft) tall and has 163 floors. Some of the amazing facts about the World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa:. World’s highest elevator installation, situated inside the cylindrical rod at the very top of...
northernarchitecture.us
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Comments / 0