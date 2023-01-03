Read full article on original website
Related
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Emily Should Have Been Unemployed Longer
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 saw Emily unemployed for a short period, and it would have been good to see the workaholic take even more time adjusting to the slower pace the French enjoy in life.
northernarchitecture.us
Rebar Foundation Pins
Rebar foundation pins were used in earlier straw bale buildings to impale the first course of bales. We strongly discourage their use. A wall that is built without pins will not differ appreciably in stability or structural strength from a wall with pins. Rebar pins are a nuisance to place...
northernarchitecture.us
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
northernarchitecture.us
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Comments / 0