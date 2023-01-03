Read full article on original website
Architecture Remembers: The Flatiron Building
The Flatiron, a 109 years old magnificent building standing at the cross-paths of Fifth ave and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan island, New York City. Sometimes mistakingly thought to have held the title of the tallest building in the world once, but it never did. Although upon completion in 1902, it was the highest standing steel structure of its time. With its triangular geometry and steel skeleton, critics vowed it would never withstand its location, described as “a very windy corner for a building that is both slim and high (at the pointy tip of the triangle the room’s width is only 2 meters). At 96 meters (308 ft) high and 22 floors, the 3700 ton steel structure was a huge success. The name Flatiron was derived from a “flat-iron” due to its shape.
Bubble in a Water Drop
A stunning snap at the International Space Station of astronaut Andre Kuipers watching a bubble in a drop of water while enjoying the weightless environment. The photo was taken days before his return to Earth last July. Kuipers was previously featured on our blog for his stunning Earth from space gallery.
Hovenring - an Innovative Circular Cycle Bridge
Dutch city of Eindhoven has Hovenring – an amazing circular cycle bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Eindhoven City Council asked Dutch bridge specialist ipv Delft to develop an alternative route for crossover due to the growing traffic. Soon cable-stayed bridge appeared above the Heerbaan/Meerenakkerweg intersection as the entrance way to the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven, Netherlands.
Post and Beam Details
Post and beam designs must be carefully adapted for use with straw bales to ensure that the two elements integrate well. First decide where to place the framework. It can be set interior to the bale walls, buried in them, or set exterior to them. 12.11: The top plate for...
Slenderness Ratio Columns
As an isolated member, a column does not gain from the lateral support provided in the longitudinal direction by the adjacent elements of a wall. The slenderness ratio of a column must, therefore, be checked in two directions, and the worst case used to determine the design strength. The effective...
Rebar Foundation Pins
Rebar foundation pins were used in earlier straw bale buildings to impale the first course of bales. We strongly discourage their use. A wall that is built without pins will not differ appreciably in stability or structural strength from a wall with pins. Rebar pins are a nuisance to place...
Doubleleaf collarjointed walls
When a wall is constructed of two separate leaves with a vertical joint not exceeding 25 mm wide between them, i.e. a cavity wall with a very narrow cavity, in accordance with the Code it may be designed as a cavity wall, or as a single-leaf effectively 'solid' wall-with an effective thickness equal to actual overall thickness-provided the following conditions are satisfied:
The Psychology Of Daylighting And Windows
Daylight is inextricably linked to windows and openings within the exterior envelope of a building. The two cannot be separated under typical design approaches, although it is technologically possible to bring in daylight without windows through the use of light pipes and other strategies. Figure 5.9 illustrates a case where...
The World's 25 Most Colorful Cities
Who wouldn’t want to live in one of the world’s most colorful cities? The color of a city and the creativity of its people can easily turn a dull town into a place with vibrant beauty. If you ever wonder what makes a city beautiful, the answer can lie within its architecture, landscape, or people – But can also be something simpler, like color. A colorful city is a happy city. Just imagine your own city only more cheerful and colorful. Here are just a few you can put on your wish list:
Gothic Architecture Info
Wind pressure The pressure exerted by wind horizontally on the windward vertical surfaces of a building and normal to windward roof surfaces having a sbpe greater than 30". normal force method A design method for applying design wind pressure to the primary frame a nd bracing systems of a building. In whbh wind pressures are assumed to act simultaneously normal to all exterior surfaces. This method may be used for any structure, but Is required for gabled rigid frames.
Prepping a Bale House for Plastering
Bale walls can usually be raised very quickly, but that's only one step in the process. Before plastering can begin, there are many, many detailing jobs to do. If they aren't done, the plastering will not go smoothly, and it will be difficult to get the results you wish. As...
Simple, Bright and Fun Illustrations by Heng Swee Lim
Heng Swee Lim from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia draws humorous doodles pairing ordinary objects with funny phrases. Lim’s art is full of jokes and optimism. Scroll through some of them, good mood and few laughs are guaranteed!. “I would describe my work as simple and fun, but with a strong...
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
