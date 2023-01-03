Read full article on original website
Related
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital
Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
Prince Harry defends details about royal family in memoir
‘I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,’ Duke of Sussex tells interviewer
People Shared "One In A Trillion" Moments They Were Actually Able To Capture With A Photo
If you've never seen a totally red rainbow, a Disney princess magically appear in an ice cube, or the edge piece of Goldfish crackers, well, you're in for a treat!
‘Alarming’: Prince Harry allegedly mocks Prince William’s thinning hair in new memoir Spare
Prince Harry has allegedly taken a swipe at his brother's hair loss in the latest blow from his tell-all memoir Spare.In the book, which is due to go on sale in the UK on Monday 8 January, the younger royal mentions seeing the Duke of Wales at his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021.“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry writes, bringing up his "familiar scowl" before describing his brother's thinning hair as "alarming".He noted it was "more advanced than mine" despite only being two years his junior.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spare: Revelations from Prince Harry’s bookTikToker devours raw salmon fillet on a bus and the internet is horrifiedPrince Harry says he was 'probably bigoted' before meeting Meghan
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry's Memoir Triggers Feelings of Betrayal: 'No One in the Family Trusts Harry Anymore,' Source Says
Prince Harry has deeply upset the royal family with bombshell revelations in his upcoming memoir, Spare, so much so that a source tells ET "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore." A source close to the royal family tells ET that Harry's memoir is "deeply upsetting" to King Charles...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Mom Hilariously “Knock-Knock Zooms” Her Own Parents and Leaves Baby Behind
May we all have grandparents so gracious.
Woman Recalls Terrifying Night Someone, or Something, Screamed and Shook Her House
She called the cops but there were no signs of foul play.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Prince George But Prince Louis Plays A humanizing Role In The ‘testing times’ of The Royal Family
Following the Christmas celebrations, the Royal children have been in a lot of limelight before the public eye. Princess Charlotte won the title of the most popular Royal Member along with her mother, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Prince George’s adorable sketch for Christmas day also caught a lot of attention from the press. Lastly, here we have the youngest of all, Prince Louis who did not skip a chance of enchanting us with his most notable skill.
Voices: Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma
Prince Harry is publicly processing the trauma from his past and his actions speak to the challenges that veterans up and down the country experience.As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Harry, his latest endeavour seems to me another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood.Claims to have killed 25 Taliban, whatever their truth, are both unwise but also counter the unspoken code of the UK armed forces. The cynic in me suspects that the book’s editors wanted something salacious. But Harry should have refused.There is an unwritten rule that...
Harry’s memoir includes several claims involving sister-in-law Kate
The Duke of Sussex has made several bombshell claims involving his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his new memoir.In the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was leaked ahead of next week’s publication and also put on sale early in Spain, Harry has revealed intimately personal details about his life and family.It comes ahead of Kate’s birthday on January 9 next week. Three years ago, on January 8 2020, Harry and Meghan released their first statement saying they were stepping back as senior royals.Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims are being seen as...
Reddit Sides With Woman Who Got Coal as a Gift From Her Fiance and His Family
Most people agree that you should begin giving your partner meaningful gifts after a few months of dating. Things are getting more serious at that point, and giving gifts is often something both people in the relationship get to enjoy.
msn.com
Prince Harry Doesn't Stand "Any Chance" of Peace With King Charles and William, Expert Claims. "No Way Back."
Slide 1 of 7: Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been on the rocks ever since he married Meghan Markle. However, after penning major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the tension between the royal family members has intensified. And, now that Harry's tell-all, Spare, is just days away from publication, and several huge bombshells from the book have already dropped via excerpts, one expert claims that Harry won't stand "any chance" of a reconciliation.
Comments / 1