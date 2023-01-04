Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Venus Williams narrowly misses out on Auckland quarter-final spot; Gauff wins; Raducanu injured
When she led 5-3 in the final set against China’s Zhu Lin in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday, Venus Williams was on the verge of reaching her first WTA Tour quarter-final for four years. But world No 84 Zhu stormed back to win the last...
Yardbarker
Tennis roundup: Novak Djokovic earns first win of 2023
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia won his first singles match of the season Tuesday, beating France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia. Making his first appearance in the event since capturing the 2007 title at age 19, Djokovic won 44...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Korda reaches second round
American Sebastian Korda won against Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Korda, ranked No 33, will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard, USD 642.735,...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Nishioka reaches last eight
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the last eight of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face the winner of the match between American Marcos Giron and Australian Alexei Popyrin next. In the...
one37pm.com
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
tennismajors.com
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Popyrin maintains form to advance to last eight
Australian Alexei Popyrin defeated American Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. Ahead of his victory, the Australian won against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander believes Djokovic has to win at Australian Open to keep pace in GOAT Race: "You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21 and Rafa gets to 23"
Novak Djokovic is favoured to win the Australian Open and Mats Wilander thinks he needs to win it in order to keep himself in the GOAT debate. Djokovic will be going for his 10th Australian Open which would be iconic it itself but it would also boost his GOAT status chase. There are many reasons why Djokovic would want to win the event and one of them is also to take revenge on the way he was denied a chance to play at the event last year.
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
Post Register
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
atptour.com
Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
atptour.com
United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA
The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
