STREEt - A Green Urban Furniture Design - by Kibisi
Street furniture mainly represents the secondary role to the city perception, while facilitating our existence in it and giving it some character. Mostly all of the urban furniture is disengaged – streetlights are not matching garbage bins and benches, bus stops are steeped in advertisement, traffic lights are totally out of city style and so on.
Nemo 33 - The Deepest Diving Pool in the World
In 1996 after learning to dive in blue lagoon John Beernaerts got a thought to recreate the conditions of Bora Bora islands in Brussels, Belgium. 7 years of construction and 3,2 million euros spent on Beernaerts’ design and on the 1st of May 2004 the efforts resulted into the opening of the first deepest diving pool in the world – Nemo 33. The name came from a combination of Jules Verne’s book – Captain Nemo and the pool’s maximum depth mark.
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
