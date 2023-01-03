This pitch is the peak of extreme richness. A new travel concept is banking on vacationers being down for both adrenaline and luxury. In the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah mountains, visitors may soon be able to buy the experience of enjoying luxe accommodations from a tent — not pitched on the ground, but hanging hundreds of feet in the air. Currently called Floating Retreat, the in-the-works short-term rental is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, according to SWNS. The idea came after the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority tasked the firm with looking “into a new typology of hospitality.” In response, Ardh...

