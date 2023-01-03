ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman named 2022's most beautiful face in the world

The winner of 2022's 'most beautiful face in the world' has been announced. Although it's an extremely subjective award, content creator TC Candler has successfully been compiling an annual list since 1990 while consuming over '12 billion social media impressions' during that time. It is widely considered to be the...
New York Post

Would you stay at this resort suspended off a mountain?

This pitch is the peak of extreme richness.  A new travel concept is banking on vacationers being down for both adrenaline and luxury.  In the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah mountains, visitors may soon be able to buy the experience of enjoying luxe accommodations from a tent — not pitched on the ground, but hanging hundreds of feet in the air. Currently called Floating Retreat, the in-the-works short-term rental is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, according to SWNS. The idea came after the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority tasked the firm with looking “into a new typology of hospitality.”  In response, Ardh...
Robb Report

Inside NYC’s Most Expensive Rental, a $140,000-a-Month Fifth Avenue Penthouse

Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cruisefever.net

Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines

Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
Robb Report

The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.  Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica.   What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
thebrag.com

A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali

A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
northernarchitecture.us

UAE Billionaire Shiekh Hamad Writes his Name in The Sand; Visible from Space

Shiekh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi, decided to spend a few sacs of his millions in what would seem to be a mega infrastructure project in Al Futaisi Island , except , its not. The Billionaire Shiekh decided to write his name in the sand of the island, big enough to be visible from space. He ended up with a giant 2 miles by 1/2 a mile water canal-shaped “HAMAD” !!
Time Out Global

You can stay in this incredibly luxurious treehouse in Bali

When you think of a treehouse, luxury isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. As treasured as they might be, the treehouses of most people’s youths were rickety and hodgepodge – little more than having a shed up a tree. But not all treehouses are...
northernarchitecture.us

Copenhagen's Red Square is Literally 'RED'

The Danish Capital, Copenhagen, is getting a new urban place called Red Square, not much like Moscow’s red square, this one is literally painted in red. The square is part of the urban park ’Superkilen’, a long stretch which also contains a green and a black zone. Each zone facilitates different activities.
techaiapp.com

Staying at the Four Seasons Bangkok – World of Wanderlust

The first time I visited Bangkok was ten years ago, at the beginning of my twenties. Now, an entire decade later, the city has changed ten fold (and I’m happy to report, so have I). Back then, I had only visited a handful of countries. Thai culture, food and hospitality was completely new to me, and it wasn’t difficult to fall head over heels for this country. So to return ten years later, I was eager to see how Bangkok had changed and how I had too. For this stay I checked in to the Four Seasons Bangkok, a newly opened five star hotel located on the Chao Phraya River.
TheDailyBeast

Travel Inside One of Paris's Most Luxurious Stores

In Paris, everything tends to blend in–the homogeneity, the order of its urban architecture, are a major part of its beauty. It’s fitting, then, that one of its more unique facades of gold veined portoro marble is one of its most unique companies of the last century and a half–Cartier.And given that luxury shopping has long been one of the biggest draws for travelers to embark for Paris, a new book detailing the story of this legendary shop and its recent redesign, Cartier: 13 Rue de la Paix, is the latest selection for our series on exciting travel-related coffee table...

Comments / 0

Community Policy