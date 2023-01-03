Read full article on original website
Related
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
The construction of Trump's ultra luxury 6-star golf resort in Bali has stalled leaving workers jobless, report says
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
Woman named 2022's most beautiful face in the world
The winner of 2022's 'most beautiful face in the world' has been announced. Although it's an extremely subjective award, content creator TC Candler has successfully been compiling an annual list since 1990 while consuming over '12 billion social media impressions' during that time. It is widely considered to be the...
Take a tour of my balcony cabin on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady. It came with a hammock where I took naps next to the ocean.
Insider's writer sailed on Virgin Voyages' adults-only Scarlet Lady cruise ship in a balcony cabin and thinks it's the best value for one to two guests.
Would you stay at this resort suspended off a mountain?
This pitch is the peak of extreme richness. A new travel concept is banking on vacationers being down for both adrenaline and luxury. In the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah mountains, visitors may soon be able to buy the experience of enjoying luxe accommodations from a tent — not pitched on the ground, but hanging hundreds of feet in the air. Currently called Floating Retreat, the in-the-works short-term rental is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, according to SWNS. The idea came after the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority tasked the firm with looking “into a new typology of hospitality.” In response, Ardh...
Inside NYC’s Most Expensive Rental, a $140,000-a-Month Fifth Avenue Penthouse
Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...
After taking my first cruise on the world's largest ship this year, here are the sailings I'm most excited for in 2023
There are exciting changes and upgrades coming to cruises in 2023, from Carnival's roller coaster-topped ship to Virgin Voyage's adults-only line.
I'm an American who has visited Paris 20 times. I think these 8 hotels have some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower in the entire city.
Insider's writer has found some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower in top luxury hotels like Hôtel Lutetia, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, and Hotel de Sers.
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica. What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
thebrag.com
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
northernarchitecture.us
UAE Billionaire Shiekh Hamad Writes his Name in The Sand; Visible from Space
Shiekh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi, decided to spend a few sacs of his millions in what would seem to be a mega infrastructure project in Al Futaisi Island , except , its not. The Billionaire Shiekh decided to write his name in the sand of the island, big enough to be visible from space. He ended up with a giant 2 miles by 1/2 a mile water canal-shaped “HAMAD” !!
Time Out Global
You can stay in this incredibly luxurious treehouse in Bali
When you think of a treehouse, luxury isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. As treasured as they might be, the treehouses of most people’s youths were rickety and hodgepodge – little more than having a shed up a tree. But not all treehouses are...
northernarchitecture.us
Copenhagen's Red Square is Literally 'RED'
The Danish Capital, Copenhagen, is getting a new urban place called Red Square, not much like Moscow’s red square, this one is literally painted in red. The square is part of the urban park ’Superkilen’, a long stretch which also contains a green and a black zone. Each zone facilitates different activities.
Tour a Delightful San Francisco Home That Nods to Family Heritage
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s an upside to San Francisco’s famously labyrinthine bureaucracy for securing construction permits, it’s that the process affords plenty of time for...
Eater
Thai Kun Chef Is Opening a Chicken and Rice Stall in Hong Kong Supermarket
Thai Kun chef Thai Changthong is opening a new food stall, P. Thai Khao Man Gai, devoted to Thai-style khao man gai within Hong Kong Supermarket. The restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 8557 Research Boulevard in North Austin. Changthong uses his mother’s recipe for khao man...
techaiapp.com
Staying at the Four Seasons Bangkok – World of Wanderlust
The first time I visited Bangkok was ten years ago, at the beginning of my twenties. Now, an entire decade later, the city has changed ten fold (and I’m happy to report, so have I). Back then, I had only visited a handful of countries. Thai culture, food and hospitality was completely new to me, and it wasn’t difficult to fall head over heels for this country. So to return ten years later, I was eager to see how Bangkok had changed and how I had too. For this stay I checked in to the Four Seasons Bangkok, a newly opened five star hotel located on the Chao Phraya River.
Travel Inside One of Paris's Most Luxurious Stores
In Paris, everything tends to blend in–the homogeneity, the order of its urban architecture, are a major part of its beauty. It’s fitting, then, that one of its more unique facades of gold veined portoro marble is one of its most unique companies of the last century and a half–Cartier.And given that luxury shopping has long been one of the biggest draws for travelers to embark for Paris, a new book detailing the story of this legendary shop and its recent redesign, Cartier: 13 Rue de la Paix, is the latest selection for our series on exciting travel-related coffee table...
Comments / 0