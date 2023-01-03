Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
Birmingham Zoo hosts Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A flashy, fun and educational event is lighting up the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. Visitors will be able to learn different facts about animals from larger-than-life lanterns illuminating the zoo until Jan. 16. Birmingham Zoo CEO and President Chris Pfefferkorn says the event […]
Bham Now
Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA
On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
momcollective.com
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
Bham Now
13 delicious dips in Birmingham that you’ll love
Cravin’ something quick and delicious? The dips in Birmingham are one of our favorite foods at Bham Now. From queso to hummus to buffalo chicken dip, The Magic City has it all. Keep reading to learn where you can find your new fave dip. Queso. 1. El Barrio. Chips...
‘Hamilton’ and beyond: 5 famous musicals you can see in Birmingham in 2023
Theatergoers in Birmingham are looking forward to a blockbuster start to 2023. A national touring production of “Hamilton” will arrive on Jan. 24 (finally)! We’ll have 16 chances to see the Tony-winning show, which caused a sensation on Broadway and catapulted creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to stardom. Other...
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Bham Now
18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since. Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD reviewing actions of officers during recent exhibition driving incident
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating another exhibition driving incident and reviewing the actions of the officers involved. The investigation comes after a video of a recent incident was posted across different social media channels. In the video, you can see multiple cars participating in different forms of exhibition driving....
Comments / 0