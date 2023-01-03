Read full article on original website
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
1,200-year-old Viking grave — with a shield and knives — found in a backyard in Norway
Archaeologists uncovered the grave ahead of a construction project in the capital city.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
'Mad Dog' surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said.
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Archaeologists discovered a Medieval shipwreck in near perfect condition at the bottom of Norway's largest lake
The vessel, which is estimated to date back sometime between the 1300s and 1800s, was found nearly 1,350 feet below the surface.
You have the eyes of a marksman if you can spot the TWO fearsome snipers in this picture in ten seconds
CAN you spot the TWO hidden snipers aiming right at you in this mind-boggling picture?. The image - taken on military training grounds in Latvia - shows a pair of well-camouflaged marksmen nestled in the shrubbery. Although the scene is staged it is still incredibly challenging to spot these well-camouflaged...
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
1,000-year-old hall where Vikings once gathered is uncovered in Denmark, museum says
The hall is more evidence that this region played an important role in helping a notable Danish king come to power, archaeologists said.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World
Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Surfing Legend Freire Dies Riding Nazare’s Massive Waves
Márcio Freire, 47, died after an accident off the central coast of Portugal, according to BBC.
yankodesign.com
This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles
Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
cruisefever.net
Two Cruise Ships Depart on World Cruises From the Same Port Today
For the first time ever, two cruise ships will sail simultaneous world cruises from the same homeport. The two MSC Cruises’ ships will depart from Genoa, Italy later today on 117 and 119 night cruises that will sail all around the globe. The two cruise ships will sail together...
ancientpages.com
Rare Three-Bladed Arrowhead Hidden Under The Ice Was Last Touched By A Viking – Scientists Say
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice continue to uncover more artifacts hidden under the ice. The team found this rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway, and scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking. The arrowhead from...
