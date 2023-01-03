Read full article on original website
Photographer Captures Stunning Fox Photos with DIY Camera Trap
A photographer in Wisconsin has captured a series of stunning photos of a fox after the curious creature decided to take a closer look at his homemade camera trap. Photographer Ross Harried built himself a camera trap last year using an old Canon T3i DSLR and 18-55mm kit lens he purchased secondhand for $50. To illuminate the outdoor scenes, he added two Nikon SB-24 flashes he found on eBay for less than $30 each.
Tiny World - Miniatur Wunderland
Once upon a time, in July 2000 twins Frederik and Gerrit Braun decided to bring their childhood dream to life. They decided to build the largest model of miniature railway in the world. Despite of all the difficulties they expected to meet on the way to their achievement, the result was, literally, Wonderland. The project was implemented in the hometown of the Braun brothers, Hamburg, Germany, with a loan of 2 million D-marks and a team of more than 150 personnel.
Photographing a rapidly changing America in the 60s
In Dave Heath’s seminal book, A Dialogue With Solitude, the photographer captures a post-war America at the beginning of a cultural and economic boom, on the cusp, and then amid a major civil rights movement. However, these things are rarely at the forefront of the work, instead quietly contemplated as background noise. Largely shot in North American cities like Chicago and New York, where Dave lived in the mid-50s after returning from the war in Korea (portraits of his fellow servicemen also feature, interspersed with scenes from the street), the book is a visual anthology that recognises the more introspective moments of everyday urban life.
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Doubleleaf collarjointed walls
When a wall is constructed of two separate leaves with a vertical joint not exceeding 25 mm wide between them, i.e. a cavity wall with a very narrow cavity, in accordance with the Code it may be designed as a cavity wall, or as a single-leaf effectively 'solid' wall-with an effective thickness equal to actual overall thickness-provided the following conditions are satisfied:
Photographs capturing Warsaw's unique street-style
For Paris-based photographer Lukasz Pukowiec, youth has always been connected with style experimentation. Now working with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant and JW Anderson, Lukasz grew up in a small village of Mszana in southern Poland and recalls navigating various subcultures as a teenager. This feeling of being brave while figuring it all out is at the core of his latest project I Am From Here, which documents a new generation of Polish teenagers.
Door and Window Bucks
There are as many ways of making door and window bucks as there are bale builders. Your design will have to take into account several factors. How you want your building to look will be the biggest determining factor in the design of your bucks. Narrow bucks will allow for significant rounding or carving around windows and doors. Full-width bucks will result in squared openings, typically finished in wood. You can combine different widths for the top, the sides, and the sill to create different appearances. This is a place to be creative!
Copenhagen's Red Square is Literally 'RED'
The Danish Capital, Copenhagen, is getting a new urban place called Red Square, not much like Moscow’s red square, this one is literally painted in red. The square is part of the urban park ’Superkilen’, a long stretch which also contains a green and a black zone. Each zone facilitates different activities.
The World's 25 Most Colorful Cities
Who wouldn’t want to live in one of the world’s most colorful cities? The color of a city and the creativity of its people can easily turn a dull town into a place with vibrant beauty. If you ever wonder what makes a city beautiful, the answer can lie within its architecture, landscape, or people – But can also be something simpler, like color. A colorful city is a happy city. Just imagine your own city only more cheerful and colorful. Here are just a few you can put on your wish list:
Prepping a Bale House for Plastering
Bale walls can usually be raised very quickly, but that's only one step in the process. Before plastering can begin, there are many, many detailing jobs to do. If they aren't done, the plastering will not go smoothly, and it will be difficult to get the results you wish. As...
Gothic Architecture Info
Wind pressure The pressure exerted by wind horizontally on the windward vertical surfaces of a building and normal to windward roof surfaces having a sbpe greater than 30". normal force method A design method for applying design wind pressure to the primary frame a nd bracing systems of a building. In whbh wind pressures are assumed to act simultaneously normal to all exterior surfaces. This method may be used for any structure, but Is required for gabled rigid frames.
Simple, Bright and Fun Illustrations by Heng Swee Lim
Heng Swee Lim from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia draws humorous doodles pairing ordinary objects with funny phrases. Lim’s art is full of jokes and optimism. Scroll through some of them, good mood and few laughs are guaranteed!. “I would describe my work as simple and fun, but with a strong...
Magic Realism Through The Paintings of Rob Gonsalves
When you glimpse at any of the paintings by Rob Gonsalves, the second of scrolling turns into a deep look instead. His work produces not only pleasant art, yet carries great meaning behind it, where each small detail matters. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gonsalves was influenced by paintings of Magritte and Escher and started his creations as a hobby aside from his architecture career. After an enthusiastic response in the 1990 at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition the artist totally devoted himself to his art. In his work Rob Gonsalves is trying to capture human’s desire to believe in the impossible and magical, and he is totally capable of it.
Realistically Stunning Ballpoint Pen Portrait by Samuel Silva
Take a brief moment to look thoroughly at this image, no, it’s not a photograph. Once you come to realize that this is a painting, you might also like to know that it was drawn using a bic ballpoint pen only, and involved high sketching and detailing skills. This amazing portrait was drawn by 29-year-old Portugal-based attorney Samuel Silva -he practices art as just a “hobby”- based on a photograph by Russian photographer Kristina Tararina. Silva’s medium of choice is standard Bic ballpoint pens on paper and this particular portrait uses eight different colors, taking just around 30 hours to complete. You can see more of Silva’s drawings here.
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
Li Wei - The Gravity Defying Master
Li Wei, Beijing based contemporary artist, is always depicted as a master of gravity-defying illusions. He wasn’t interested to stick only to photography but mixing it with performances to come up with unique art work. According to Wei’s statement he doesn’t use any Photoshop or other computer montage or tweaking. His creations come out only with the usage of mirrors, metal wires, scaffolding and acrobatics. Some of the breathtaking productions were published as cover pages of many magazines and Li Wei himself was recognized as one of the “The world’s most creative 31 photographers“ by American Getty in 2006.
