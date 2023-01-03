Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
cntraveler.com
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play in Dijon, France
Only an hour and a half train ride from Paris is the capital of Burgundy: Dijon. The historic city is witnessing a major culinary renaissance and growing beyond its eponymous table condiment. Much more petite than Paris, with a population of roughly 150,000, most of Dijon’s action is in its car-free and pedestrian-friendly city center—which means you can eat and drink local delicacies, then do plenty of walking and sightseeing to make room for more gastronomic delights.
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
northernarchitecture.us
Hovenring - an Innovative Circular Cycle Bridge
Dutch city of Eindhoven has Hovenring – an amazing circular cycle bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Eindhoven City Council asked Dutch bridge specialist ipv Delft to develop an alternative route for crossover due to the growing traffic. Soon cable-stayed bridge appeared above the Heerbaan/Meerenakkerweg intersection as the entrance way to the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven, Netherlands.
northernarchitecture.us
UAE Billionaire Shiekh Hamad Writes his Name in The Sand; Visible from Space
Shiekh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi, decided to spend a few sacs of his millions in what would seem to be a mega infrastructure project in Al Futaisi Island , except , its not. The Billionaire Shiekh decided to write his name in the sand of the island, big enough to be visible from space. He ended up with a giant 2 miles by 1/2 a mile water canal-shaped “HAMAD” !!
The Unclaimed Land that No Country Wants and the Reason Why
Bir Tawil, a small piece of land in northeast Africa, that no country wants. Bir Tawil is located between Egypt to the north and Sudan to the south, and neither nation wants it. While Egypt and Sudan fight for land next to Bir Tawil known as the Hala'ib Triangle, no country is interested in Bir Tawil. Bir Tawil is a lawless land with no humans. It's a no-man’s land.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
northernarchitecture.us
Bubble in a Water Drop
A stunning snap at the International Space Station of astronaut Andre Kuipers watching a bubble in a drop of water while enjoying the weightless environment. The photo was taken days before his return to Earth last July. Kuipers was previously featured on our blog for his stunning Earth from space gallery.
northernarchitecture.us
Tiny World - Miniatur Wunderland
Once upon a time, in July 2000 twins Frederik and Gerrit Braun decided to bring their childhood dream to life. They decided to build the largest model of miniature railway in the world. Despite of all the difficulties they expected to meet on the way to their achievement, the result was, literally, Wonderland. The project was implemented in the hometown of the Braun brothers, Hamburg, Germany, with a loan of 2 million D-marks and a team of more than 150 personnel.
Flying Magazine
Air Reports First Transition to Cruise Flight for eVTOL
Israeli eVTOL developer Air said its Air One prototype vehicle recently made its first transition from a hover to cruise flight, marking the beginning of thousands of test-flight hours planned as part of the aircraft’s FAA certification process. The company said the prototype was loaded to its maximum takeoff...
northernarchitecture.us
Urban Sociology in India Sociology of the Indian City
In the mid-1980s, Delhi was a city recovering from several wounds. In 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had been assassinated by her Sikh guards after she ordered the storming of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sikhism's most sacred shrine, to repress Sikh separatists who were using the temple as a base for their operations. Both events unleashed a spiral of violence, including the killing of many Sikhs in Delhi and the destruction of their property, followed by months of anguish and terror. Indira Gandhi's son, Rajiv Gandhi, the com-
northernarchitecture.us
Copenhagen's Red Square is Literally 'RED'
The Danish Capital, Copenhagen, is getting a new urban place called Red Square, not much like Moscow’s red square, this one is literally painted in red. The square is part of the urban park ’Superkilen’, a long stretch which also contains a green and a black zone. Each zone facilitates different activities.
As travel resumes, China's luxury shoppers ask: Paris or Hainan?
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An end to China's travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, which has been starved of mainland visitors for three years, but many consumers now see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally.
Japan finance minister to visit Singapore, Vietnam next week
TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is set to visit Singapore and Vietnam to meet high government officials from Jan. 10-13, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID
Travelers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, the mainland is opening its border with Hong Kong and ending a requirement for incoming travelers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China’s people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world. China’s easing over the past month of one of the world’s tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against...
northernarchitecture.us
Top 10 Tallest Buildings in the World
Formerly known as Burj Dubai, the immense skyscraper was completed in 2010. It is 828 meters (2,716 ft) tall and has 163 floors. Some of the amazing facts about the World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa:. World’s highest elevator installation, situated inside the cylindrical rod at the very top of...
Comments / 0