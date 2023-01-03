On this day, January 7, 1979, in Washington, D.C., 16-year-old Tracy Austin defeated world No 1 Martina Navratilova in the final of the Avon Championships 6-3, 6-2. Austin had turned pro in October 1978, and she remained undefeated since then. It was her third pro tournament win out of three attended, after Filderstadt and the Tokyo Open (where she had already beaten Navratilova, 6-1, 6-1). The American prodigy would become the youngest US Open champion in tennis history a few months later, defeating Chris Evert in the final (6-4, 6-3), but her career would be shortened by a series of injuries.

