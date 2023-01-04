ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Update: Tesla driver arrested for attempted murder, child abuse after Devil's Slide plunge

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G374c_0k2oJu6V00

SAN MATEO COUNTY – One day after four people in a Tesla survived a plunge near Devil's Slide off the San Mateo County coast , authorities have arrested the driver on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was placed under arrest. Patel, who is currently being treated for his injuries, will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

In a written statement, the agency said, "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ehihw_0k2oJu6V00
This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway oln Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP

Around 10:50 a.m. Monday, the CHP was called to the area of Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on reports of a vehicle over the cliff. When first responders arrived, they found the Tesla about 250 to 300 feet down the cliff.

Emergency personnel located two adults and two children, who suffered injuries described as serious, the CHP said Tuesday.

"We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District said Monday following the incident. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."

CHP said Tuesday that they have not determined what driving mode the Tesla was in, but it does not appear to be a contributing factor in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the CHP San Francisco Area office at 415-557-1094.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Details emerge about driver charged in Devil's Slide cliff plunge; family still in hospital

MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he's released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave.Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a "miracle" after the Tesla...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Father Intentionally Drove Car With Family Off Cliff, Cops Say

The driver of a Tesla which plunged off a cliff in Northern California was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday. Rescuers feared they would not find anyone alive when they were called to the scene of the wreck after a 250-foot fall in an area known as Devil’s Slide, which is notorious for fatal car accidents. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was arrested after being recovered from the vehicle which also contained his wife, 41, and their two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. The highway patrol agency said in...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Driver of Tesla that plunged off cliff charged with attempted murder

California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.  Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
PASADENA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area.  A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH. 
ANTIOCH, CA
HeySoCal

CHP: Pasadena man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with 4 inside

A 42-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally driving a Tesla approximately 250-300 feet down a cliff off Highway 1 in Northern California on Monday with three other people inside the vehicle, including two children, authorities said Tuesday. The three victims all survived the crash in what a...
PASADENA, CA
sfstandard.com

98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary

Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tech CEO Eduardo Moreno arrested for allegedly peeping inside woman's restroom stall

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A Palo Alto-based tech CEO was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of peeping inside her restroom stall at a Mountain View restaurant, police said.The incident was reported to police dispatchers at around 11:40 a.m. at a Panera restaurant on El Monte Avenue. Mountain View police said the woman heard someone in the stall next to her and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom, and police said the victim chased the man and confronted him near El...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man reported missing, car found abandoned

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord Police Department investigators are searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was reported missing by his family after his car was found abandoned near a highway. Lazenby’s car was discovered near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in the early hours of Jan. […]
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
pacificsun.com

Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog

On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
NOVATO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
27K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy