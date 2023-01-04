Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve
Nina Agdal has confirmed her relationship with Logan Paul after posting a series of photographs of the couple together on New Year’s Eve.On Instagram, the Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”.In the photo, Agdal, 30, is seen kissing Paul’s cheek with her arm wrapped around him while he smiles at the camera.A second picture shows Paul, 27, lying down topless on Agdal’s lap on a leather sofa, while a third shows her being lifted in his arms beside a...
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Keeping Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Plans A Secret, AEW Future?
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, will be appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on Wednesday as part of a lucrative deal that will fetch her $100,000 per appearance. Fightful Select is reporting that Varnado’s plans for Wrestle Kingdom are nothing short of a tight-kept secret, and no one...
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
PWMania
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
wrestletalk.com
Big Card For Next Week’s NXT New Years Evil
Next week’s NXT New Years Evil is set to be a massive set of showdowns as simmering feuds are set to boil over in 2023!. Not only will there be a massive NXT Championship match featuring Bron Breakker taking on Grayson Waller, the rest of the card is stacking up quite nicely as well!
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Says The Young Bucks Belong On Tag Team Mount Rushmore
A popular AEW star says The Young Bucks belong on the tag team Mount Rushmore. Dating back to 2016, The Young Bucks and FTR have traded barbs on social media and interviews about each other. This all led to the two tag teams eventually ending up in All Elite Wrestling...
