Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Shuts Down Chances Of WWE Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. She has been gone from WWE for a very long time now and fans don’t really miss her either. That being said, Nia Jax still shut down changes of a return at the Royal Rumble event this month.
wrestletalk.com
First Time Ever Match Up On WWE NXT
A first ever match up occurred on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT to kick off the first episode of the new year. For the first time ever, Carmelo Hayes took on Apollo Crews as the match kicked off the new year in NXT. After a hard fought match that...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On WWE Hall Of Famer’s Status With The Company
Triple H announced a shakeup to WWE’s lineup of announcers for Raw, SmackDown and NXT prior to the shows’ season premieres back in October. With Pat McAfee taking time off to work for ESPN’s College Gameday, Wade Barrett filled in for him on the SmackDown brand during his absence.
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Receives Stitches Following Monday’s Raw
A top WWE star has received stitches following their match on Monday’s Raw. On the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss via disqualification to retain the Raw Women’s Champion after Bliss snapped and attacked Belair after more Bray Wyatt-related mind games. Post match,...
wrestletalk.com
‘Prison Changes A Man’ Says WWE Star After Christmas ‘Arrest’
A follow up to a viral video of Dominik Mysterio getting ‘arrested’ after crashing his family’s holiday celebration aired tonight on WWE Raw. After airing the hilarious online clip of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio crashing his family Christmas and subsequently getting ‘arrested’, an update.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Officially Returns To WWE
William Regal was one of the many names WWE released due to “budget cuts.” His firing was very interesting, because it came in the midst of a slew of releases for “Triple H guys.” This felt like a personal shot at Triple H, but it didn’t take long for the situation to turn around.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Stipulation Match Announced For AEW Revolution
A huge championship match has been announced for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was in action in the company’s debut in Seattle in his home state of Washington. Bryan made quick work of his opponent, Tony Nese, before calling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/6/2023
The January 6 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. * Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. * Edris Enofe and...
wrestletalk.com
Big Names Advertised For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are being advertised on for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month. The show will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023, and celebrate three decades since WWE Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993. According to...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Reaction Of Locker Room When They Came Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – formerly known Darren Young – has opened up about coming out to the WWE locker room. Rosser is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the current Strong Openweight Champion. Prior to that, Rosser was with WWE for several years,...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
