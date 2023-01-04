Read full article on original website
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
Recently Returned WWE Star Replaces Sasha Banks On SmackDown Advertisement
Months of speculation about Sasha Banks’ WWE future were put to rest yesterday, when Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone’, made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. Since then, Sasha has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure from...
Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
Find Out How The Stock Market Has Reacted To Reports Of Vince McMahon Plotting WWE Return
UPDATE – Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors, read more at this link. The stock market closing for the day has revealed how WWE stock has been affected by the report of Vince McMahon plotting his WWE return. As previously reported, the Wall Street...
Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) WWE Contract Expiry Date Revealed?
Despite a reputable source suggesting otherwise, Mercedes Mone wasn’t announced for AEW, but details of her WWE contract remain. In his original Tweet, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN claimed that:. “Sources: Mercedes Varnado will be Saraya’s partner next week in #AEWDynamite in LA against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.”
8 More WWE Stars Who Could Appear In NJPW In 2023
Ever since No Rolls Barred/WrestleTalk crossover star Paul ‘The Game’ Levesque took over as head of WWE creative, the usually insular company has begun to finally open itself up to other promotions. Recently Shinsuke Nakamura was allowed to participate in the Great Muta’s retirement tour in Pro Wrestling...
6 Changes Vince McMahon Could Make To WWE In 2023
Yes. You are reading this right. Somehow. Someway. Vince McMahon has returned to the Board of Directors to kick off the 2023 wrestling year. If you want to keep up to date make sure to check this very website because all things seem to be possible here. What could be...
Major Update On John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance
A new report has provided a major update on John Laurinaitis’ first post-WWE appearance. As previously reported, John Laurinaitis was released from WWE in August following his involvement in the Vince McMahon scandal after 20 years with the company. On Wednesday, January 4, Laurinaitis was announced for his first...
Top WWE Star Was Blown Away By Fans’ Response To Recent Return
A top WWE star says they were blown away by the fans’ response to their recent return. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash by confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez.
Former WWE Star Reveals Reaction Of Locker Room When They Came Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – formerly known Darren Young – has opened up about coming out to the WWE locker room. Rosser is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the current Strong Openweight Champion. Prior to that, Rosser was with WWE for several years,...
How Vince McMahon Seized Back Control Of WWE | WrestleTalk
Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it by taking quizzes in our brand new quiz section! Don’t forget to tweet us your results!
Update On Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks Departure
There has seemingly been a major update on Naomi’s status with WWE following her and Sasha Banks’ walkout back in May. Neither Naomi or Sasha have appeared on WWE television since they walked out, and WWE has now confirmed that Sasha has departed the company. WWE and Sasha...
Big Update On William Regal WWE Status
A big update has emerged on William Regal’s WWE status, following his departure from AEW in late-2022. Following reports about Regal’s potential AEW exit, Tony Khan confirmed that the wrestling veteran was on his way out of the promotion during the ROH Final Battle media call. It was...
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims WWE Legend May Retire Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has said that it may finally be time for fellow wrestling legend Rey Mysterio to retire from in-ring competition. In July 2022, Mysterio celebrated his 20th year with the company on a special episode of WWE Raw. Apparently Long took note of the luchador’s...
Huge Stipulation Match Announced For AEW Revolution
A huge championship match has been announced for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was in action in the company’s debut in Seattle in his home state of Washington. Bryan made quick work of his opponent, Tony Nese, before calling...
Kenny Omega Discusses Plans For NJPW IWGP US Title Reign
AEW star Kenny Omega has commented on his hopes for the future, following his NJPW IWGP United States Championship win. Omega made his NJPW in-ring return at Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling Will Ospreay in his first NJPW match since January 2019. After a brutal bout, Omega hit Ospreay with his...
Jim Cornette Blasts Performance Of Top WWE Star
Jim Cornette has blasted the performance of a top WWE star. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV for the first time since May 2022 to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey...
