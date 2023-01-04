ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa's best wrestlers: Meet the state's top 126-pounders

By Dana Becker  Over the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at Iowa’s top wrestlers by weight class. Today, we examine the best 126-pounders. These lists are primarily based on where the wrestlers competed last season. Nate Jesuroga, Southeast Polk, seniorJesuroga is one of the elite ...
