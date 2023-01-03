Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
2023 Preview: Nonfiction Books
Happy New Year! Here are 10 books I am looking forward to sharing this year. Spare by Prince Harry (Random House, Jan. 10): In a highly anticipated memoir, the Duke of Sussex chronicles his eventful life as a prince, father, humanitarian, and military veteran. Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s book is sure to garner plenty of attention.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users
Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. Christoffer Carlsson (transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles), Blaze Me a Sun. “The first great crime novel of 2023 is Blaze Me a Sun by the decorated Swedish crime writer Chrisoffer Carlsson, who twines together national and personal trauma to devastating effect.”
Fiction to look out for in 2023
With new work from Richard Ford, Lorrie Moore and Zadie Smith, plus second novels by Caleb Azumah Nelson and Guy Gunaratne, this is shaping up to be a memorable 12 months
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
Amazon Editors' No. 1 Book Pick Of 2022 Tells A Poignant Story Of Friendship
If you're anything like us, you likely fell in love with the hashtag BookTok on TikTok this year. Users on the app have recommended a plethora of amazing titles this year across several genres, from literary and historical fiction to horror, sci-fi, and romance (via Barnes and Noble). When it...
Six Tips for Starting (and Maintaining) a Thriving Book Club
Or, wait. Isn’t everyone kind of still in a book group that just hasn’t met for…some time? Or that fell apart because some people wanted to read the new Jojo Moyes and everyone else wanted to read The End of Innocence? Or that somehow magically transformed itself into a monthly wine-tasting get-together where no one bothers to read the selection anymore, let alone discuss it?
Grandpa Creates Narnia-Inspired Library With Secret Closet Entrance
If you never read the books, you’ve at least seen the films, and by this, I’m referring to The Chronicles of Narnia. The works of the famous C.S. Lewis are right up there with those of J. R. R. Tolkien. In fact, both Tolkien and Lewis were writing...
Mental Floss’s 16 Best Books of 2022
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whatever else has happened in 2022, it’s been a great year for books. Beloved authors, seasoned journalists, and astonishingly talented newcomers all delivered tales that quickened our pulses, made us laugh, and helped us see the world in new and sometimes surprising ways.
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' Based on a Book? Inside the Film's Connections to Literary History
2023 is off to a great start with the new Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale as detective Augustus Landor. The movie takes place in the 1800s after a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point. But the detective won't be alone in solving the murders — young Edgar Allan Poe is there too!
Bookworm: ‘Enslaved’ is for history lovers
“Enslaved: The Sunken History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”. A good story requires lots of switchbacks. It’s boring if it moves too smoothly without a hitch. No, you need a detour or two, a couple of switchbacks, a pothole in the road to make the story interesting, and a good meander to smooth it out. Even so, as in the new book “Enslaved” by Simcha Jacobovici & Sean Kingsley, sometimes, the story is a wreck.
Apple Books Adds AI Narration to Some Audiobooks
Apple Books is adding artificial intelligence narrators to some audiobooks, pitching the move as a cheaper, more accessible option for small or indie publishers to adapt their titles to audio formats. So far, the digital book store has developed four distinct voices for romance and fiction books, as well as nonfiction and self development.
The Complete List of John Connolly Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. John Connolly is the best-selling Irish author behind multiple gripping crime thrillers, including the critically acclaimed Charlie Parker detective series. Before...
The best recent poetry – review roundup
The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy (Galley Beggar, £14.99) A translation of the third part of the Tirukkural, one of the earliest works of Tamil poetry. As Kandasamy explains, Tamil poetry has long been sidelined within Indian culture, with the explicit content of The Book of Desire attracting much moralising censorship down the centuries. The text bristles with electrifying encounters, dramas of social shame and separation, and solitary longing (“I swim the rough seas / of sexual desire, I see / no shore – in the dead / of night, I am alone”). The poem’s treatment of caste in a Brahmin world (“all lives are equal by birth”) is also bold. Kandasamy’s pellucid translation is a radically decolonising and feminist gesture, and an important moment for Tamil poetry in English.
