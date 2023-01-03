3 decades of service: Mark Bennett reflects on career as Baker County official, commissioner

Jan. 5—LA GRANDE — A man was injured Thursday, Jan. 5, on Interstate 84 about 10 miles west of La Grande in a car versus semi-trailer accident. The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. when a Dodge Charger driven by an adult male crashed into the back of flatbed trailer in a westbound lane. The Dodge Charger then bounced off the trailer into the roadway before spinning back into the lane of the crash and into a guardrail.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO