Simulated Reality (SR) allows users to see and interact with 3D content without glasses. Dimenco’s built on SR 3D display technology takes center stage at CES 2023. Wide adoption following a successful launch at CES 2022, has enabled Built on SR to become the industry standard for spatial displays across OEMs and ISVs.
Iridium and Qualcomm to support satellite messaging for Android smartphones. MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 – Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enable satellite messaging and emergency services in smartphones powered by Snapdragon® Mobile Platforms. Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon® Satellite solution is supported by the fully operational Iridium® satellite constellation. Emergency messaging using Snapdragon Satellite is expected to debut starting in the second half of 2023 in premium Android smartphones launched in select regions.
LG’s 97-inch OLED TV is world’s first TV with zero connect technology. A Stunning Achievement, the Larger-Than-Life 97-inch OLED TV Comes with Real Time Video and Audio Wireless Transmission up to 4K 120Hz. LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world’s...
