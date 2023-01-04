Iridium and Qualcomm to support satellite messaging for Android smartphones. MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 – Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enable satellite messaging and emergency services in smartphones powered by Snapdragon® Mobile Platforms. Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon® Satellite solution is supported by the fully operational Iridium® satellite constellation. Emergency messaging using Snapdragon Satellite is expected to debut starting in the second half of 2023 in premium Android smartphones launched in select regions.

6 HOURS AGO