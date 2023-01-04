Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
850businessmagazine.com
Courting the Choosy
Choose Tallahassee, a nonprofit established in 2011 to promote Florida’s capital city as a great place to live, work, play and learn, was in a good position to respond to a trend that was made unmistakable by the COVID-19 pandemic and is dramatically affecting intranational migration. People, in choosing...
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Karen Vogter, Tallahassee
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. My mother and grandmother were very independent and assertive women for their times. My grandmother was a postmaster (not a postmistress!) for most of her life as well as a business owner. She was a strong presence in her community and remained so until her death. My mother worked at a time when many women did not. She enjoyed her work and ended up managing the largest real estate company in Tampa for over 25 years until it was sold in 1998. I have always enjoyed working, and I think that passion came from both of them. As a critical care nurse, I looked forward to every day. It was an extremely rewarding and challenging career. I have been a small-business owner as well, which has proved to be enjoyable for many years.
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Anna Johnson-Riedel, Tallahassee
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. When I started my career in television, our wonderful office manager at WCTV in Thomasville showed a tremendous amount of empathy to a young, divorced mother with four children. She took me under her wing and helped me learn all aspects of the business and mentored me as I was building the foundation of what would turn out to be a successful career.
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Cristina L. Paredes, Tallahassee
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. There have been many women throughout the years who have served as role models and mentors. Most of them do not even realize the small ways they have shaped my life, especially professionally. One of the most impactful pieces of advice I have ever received was from a women’s economic development luncheon about five or six years ago. One of the speakers stated that women needed to “own our seat at the table.” I use these words of advice today to help encourage other women leaders. As women, we often overlook the fact that we worked hard to earn that seat at the leadership table. We must remember that we are there because of the skill sets and insights we bring to the leadership team.
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Diane McCain, Tallahassee
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. I have been truly fortunate to have the influence, guidance and strong friendships of wonderfully talented women of strong character. Though perhaps each woman was different in personality, age or vocation, they all shared a common trait — resiliency. Their responses in the face of a challenge or adversity have been a great motivator and example for me. There is an unmistakable link between our behavior, attitude and success. Two of these influencers joined me at the award celebration, Claire Duchemin and Debbie Huey.
850businessmagazine.com
Building Blocks
Anyone flying through Tallahassee’s airport over the last few years has likely noticed subtle and not-so-subtle changes. Capital Circle SW has been expanded to three lanes for most of the stretch from Tennessee Street to the airport. Interior renovations have been made to the facilities. Restaurants have been upgraded, and more business-friendly amenities have popped up around the terminal.
850businessmagazine.com
Symbiotic Relationships
Danfoss Turbocor’s revolutionary transformation of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning industry, with its oil-free, magnetic-bearing compressors and its relocation from Canada to Tallahassee to be near the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, is a well-documented story. Less publicized, perhaps, are the Danish company’s close ties with the MagLab, FAMU-FSU...
Comments / 0