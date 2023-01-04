Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. There have been many women throughout the years who have served as role models and mentors. Most of them do not even realize the small ways they have shaped my life, especially professionally. One of the most impactful pieces of advice I have ever received was from a women’s economic development luncheon about five or six years ago. One of the speakers stated that women needed to “own our seat at the table.” I use these words of advice today to help encourage other women leaders. As women, we often overlook the fact that we worked hard to earn that seat at the leadership table. We must remember that we are there because of the skill sets and insights we bring to the leadership team.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO