Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z
Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week. The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread. More...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares His Top Five Rappers, Including French Montana
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently shared his list of his favorite top five rappers. Last Friday (Dec. 23), during his Never Broke Again Radio program on Amazon's Amp platform, NBA YoungBoy disclosed to his listening audience his favorite top five rappers. The list included Bronx-raised rapper French Montana, which maybe surprising to some fans.
Happy Birthday To Hip Hop Pioneer Grandmaster Flash!
On this date in 1958, a man who will forever reform the stance of the turntable was born; Joseph Saddler, best known as Grandmaster Flash. Amidst the infancy of hip-hop culture, Grandmaster Flash dominated the disc jockey scene of the North Bronx as he once was the DJ for big-time house rockers Kurtis Blow and Lovebug Starski in the mid-70s. Flash’s DJ sets became notorious for shaking crowds, and it was evident he was influenced by preceding disco DJs like Grandmaster Flowers and Pete DJ Jones. Flash was intrigued by the identity of the disc jockey through New York City disco DJ legends and the “hip-hopper” house rockers of his time, who reigned the opposing regions of the boogie down, DJ Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa.
50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
Action Bronson a Hip Hop Creator - From Flushing to the Top
Since the release of his debut mixtape "Dr. Lecter" in 2011, Action Bronson has established himself as one of the most promising and influential voices in the world of hip hop. With his distinctive sound, bold style, and unconventional approach to music, Action Bronson has carved out a place for himself as a true innovator in the industry.
Billie Eilish: From Bedroom Singer-Songwriter to Pop Sensation
When Billie Eilish burst onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes," it was clear that she was an artist who was unafraid to take risks and embrace her unique voice and style. With her emotive vocals, introspective lyrics, and fusion of pop, electronic, and hip hop music, Billie has consistently challenged listeners and carved out a place for herself as a truly unique and influential artist.
Burna Boy: The Grammy Award-Winning Artist Taking the World by Storm
Burna Boy is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter who has had a significant impact on the music industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Burna Boy has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
Synth Single Review: "I Could Not Forget (Manhatten Vaporwave Remix)" by Manhatten & MicroMatscenes
Manhatten’s vaporwave remix of MicroMatscenes’ I Could Not Forget has a soft-focus, diffuse feeling adding a sense of loss. A background hiss, like a cassette tape, moves with intensely rich bass.An echoing, disembodied vocal sample floats out as warmly intertwining synth with a hollow feeling drifts in soft sonic space.
Synth Single Review: "Sonoral Twilight" by Michael E Tennant
Michael E Tennant’s Sonoral Twilight combines pain and power in an emotive mixture. Tremulous, melancholy synth moves through the breathily hissing space that shivers around it. The melody is tragedy-touched, surrounded by hollow trembling as flat, powerful drums add throbbing direction and choral sounds float above the darkly oscillating bass.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October. YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200...
Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan
Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan. “Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.
Honoring Gangsta Boo: The Pioneer of Female Southern Rap Music’s Best Verses
We honor Gangsta Boo's trailblazing career as one of the most influential female emcees of her time with a list of her best verses inside.
Lil Uzi Vert Confirms When His New Music Is Dropping
New Lil Uzi Vert music is coming soon. On Monday (Jan. 2), Lil Uzi Vert was making their rounds on Reddit when someone commented with disbelief about the Philly rapper dropping new music. "Shit ain't dropping," the person posted, along with four crying laughing emojis. "Waiting too [long]." Uzi clearly...
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (2022) Movie Review
The film I Wanna Dance With Somebody directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten is all about the incredible and tragic life of the ridiculously talented Whitney Elizabeth Houston played by (Naomi Ackie). The film follows most of but not all of her chaotic career from when her mother Cissy Houston played by (Tamara Tunie) taught her to sing and placed her in the church choir. Whitney's mother let her sing backup for her. The story shows how her mother and father John Houston (Clarke Peters) had a rocky relationship and fought a lot. Whitney turned to her brother Gary Houston (Daniel Washington) for comfort. Her addiction to drugs and alcohol started early on but was not out of hand. One night her mother claimed she was not feeling well and told Whitney to sing in the show for her, unknowingly a friend of Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) a big-shot music producer who had seen her sing before invited him to watch her. Seeing she had one of the most extraordinary and memorable voices of all time he made the decision to sign her on the spot. As the two pick out songs for albums and talk about world tours they both become bonded to each other and become very close friends. The film shows the struggle with her mother and father not approving of being in a romantic relationship or working professionally with her friend Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams) with whom she would eventually move in. After some time Whitney starts seeing other people and decides to have Robyn as her best friend and coworker and the two remain very close. Whitney started doing more albums and films beating the Beatles for most consecutive number-one singles. Then Whitney stumbles upon R&B singer Bobbie Brown (Ashton Sanders) and fell in love quickly with him, they then had a baby Bobbie Kristina (Bria Danielle Singleton). Being with him only amplified her addiction as well as his and the press noticed her becoming out of control the film shows how her career went downhill and how toxic the relationship was between them.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed
YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
Ty Dolla $ign Reflects on the Past Year in “2022” Ballad and Music Video
Ty Dolla $ign shared a pensive new track over the weekend. Aptly titled “2022,” the rapper uses the song as a platform to look back on the chaotic past year, namely a relationship that he won’t be bringing with him into 2023. In an interesting move, Dolla...
Stream J. Stone & DJ Drama's 'Rollin Stone' Mixtape Feat. Young Dolph, Juicy J & More
J. Stone and DJ Drama have linked up for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape titled Rollin Stone — check it out below. The project was released on Wednesday (January 4) and clocks in at 19 tracks with a slew of all-star guests. Joining J. Stone on the tape are Juicy J, the late Young Dolph, Curren$y, Daz Dillinger, Stalley, G Perico and more.
