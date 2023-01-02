The film I Wanna Dance With Somebody directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten is all about the incredible and tragic life of the ridiculously talented Whitney Elizabeth Houston played by (Naomi Ackie). The film follows most of but not all of her chaotic career from when her mother Cissy Houston played by (Tamara Tunie) taught her to sing and placed her in the church choir. Whitney's mother let her sing backup for her. The story shows how her mother and father John Houston (Clarke Peters) had a rocky relationship and fought a lot. Whitney turned to her brother Gary Houston (Daniel Washington) for comfort. Her addiction to drugs and alcohol started early on but was not out of hand. One night her mother claimed she was not feeling well and told Whitney to sing in the show for her, unknowingly a friend of Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) a big-shot music producer who had seen her sing before invited him to watch her. Seeing she had one of the most extraordinary and memorable voices of all time he made the decision to sign her on the spot. As the two pick out songs for albums and talk about world tours they both become bonded to each other and become very close friends. The film shows the struggle with her mother and father not approving of being in a romantic relationship or working professionally with her friend Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams) with whom she would eventually move in. After some time Whitney starts seeing other people and decides to have Robyn as her best friend and coworker and the two remain very close. Whitney started doing more albums and films beating the Beatles for most consecutive number-one singles. Then Whitney stumbles upon R&B singer Bobbie Brown (Ashton Sanders) and fell in love quickly with him, they then had a baby Bobbie Kristina (Bria Danielle Singleton). Being with him only amplified her addiction as well as his and the press noticed her becoming out of control the film shows how her career went downhill and how toxic the relationship was between them.

