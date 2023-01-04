Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVW
Nice Friday then Clouds/Some Rain for the Weekend
OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing (More Clouds Northeast of Evansville). Lows 28-30. Sunrise 7:07. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 43-46. Winds W/S 5-10 FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight. Not too Cold with Lows 30-35. SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain, Diminishing After...
WTVW
Stacey’s Weekend Forecast – January 6, 2023
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain developing. low of 32-37. Winds Calm. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain diminishing in the morning then some sun north after noon. High of 40-47 (45 in Evansville). Winds E 5-10. SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. Low...
WTVW
An update on Tell City's Waupaca Foundry fire
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
WTVW
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
WTVW
ACO Major Championship brings in players from across the country
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With almost 600 people in action this weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center as part of the American Cornhole Organization’s biggest major competition of the year. Players from more than 15 states were in attendance. “There’s a lot of work that goes on behind...
WTVW
United Companies names new CEO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family to have ownership over the company.
WTVW
Heritage Hills thriving with young roster
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
Comments / 0