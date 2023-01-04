ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVW

Nice Friday then Clouds/Some Rain for the Weekend

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing (More Clouds Northeast of Evansville). Lows 28-30. Sunrise 7:07. FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 43-46. Winds W/S 5-10 FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight. Not too Cold with Lows 30-35. SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain, Diminishing After...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Stacey’s Weekend Forecast – January 6, 2023

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain developing. low of 32-37. Winds Calm. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain diminishing in the morning then some sun north after noon. High of 40-47 (45 in Evansville). Winds E 5-10. SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. Low...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

An update on Tell City's Waupaca Foundry fire

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
TELL CITY, IN
WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

ACO Major Championship brings in players from across the country

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With almost 600 people in action this weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center as part of the American Cornhole Organization’s biggest major competition of the year. Players from more than 15 states were in attendance. “There’s a lot of work that goes on behind...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

United Companies names new CEO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family to have ownership over the company.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Heritage Hills thriving with young roster

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy