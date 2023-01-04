Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Coach on Badgers’ Ceiling: “National Championship”
The Wisconsin Badgers have a whole new coaching staff, full of coaches without prior ties to the university. This is a drastic change from the way the program has usually been run in the past. To be certain, familiar names like Jim Leonhard and Bobby April III will be sorely missed. However, the new coaching staff, which includes head coach Luke Fickell, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Tressel, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo, have Wisconsin fans dreaming of National Championships. According to one of them, fans should absolutely have those dreams, too.
wisportsheroics.com
Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral
It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Transfer QB Qualified to Win in 2023
Tanner Mordecai provides an exceptional track record. Originally, quarterback Tanner Mordecai from Waco, Texas committed to the University of Oklahoma in 2018. However, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Spencer Rattler prompted a change of scenery for Mordecai in search of playing time. Following the 2020 season, Mordecai landed at Southern Methodist University and turned into an immediate draft prospect.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Announce Hiring Of Offensive and Defensive Coordinators
The Wisconsin Badgers Football coaching staff is beginning to piece together. Newly hired head coach, Luke Fickell has brought over one of his assistant from Cincinnati as the hiring of defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel was announced by the school, this evening.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Basketball: Update On Tyler Wahl Injury
Wisconsin basketball picked up another win last night against rival Minnesota 63-60. What was more impressive is that they did it without the help of one of their best players. Tyler Wahl only played nine minutes before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Other players stepped up and they got the win but long term, the Badgers will need Wahl’s leadership and scoring. After the game, Greg Gard gave an update on the Tyler Wahl injury.
