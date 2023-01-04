Read full article on original website
What can Brad Underwood do to turn the tide for Illini basketball?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide of a quickly sinking Illinois basketball season.
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
Rori Harmon selected Big 12 co-player of the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon has been named Big 12 co-player of the week as the league announced their weekly awards on Tuesday. Harmon led the Longhorns to a pair of wins, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In an 87-41 win to open Big 12 play over Kansas State, she had 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, becoming the first DI players to record those totals in a game during the 2022-23 season.
Nationally-ranked Simeon-Imhotep boys basketball matchup highlights nine-game Highland (Ill.) Shootout
By Nate Latsch The 31st annual Highland (Ill.) Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout is back this Saturday, Jan. 7, with nine games featuring some of the top basketball teams in Illinois and Missouri as well as nationally-ranked Imhotep Charter from Philadelphia, Pa. Click here to purchase tickets ...
No. 15 Arizona falls to No. 2 Stanford to end tough three-game stretch
Sometimes the opening minutes of a game tell the story of the day. Sometimes they are just a false promise. For the Arizona Wildcats, it was a case of the latter as they fell to Stanford 73-57 in a game that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for either team. Both teams...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
View from the Stands: Liberty Bowl
We hop in the car at about 3:30 to make the 20-ish-minute drive to the stadium. It is an easy drive. Straight ahead for 4 miles, then make a right and the stadium is up another mile and a half or so. It is smooth sailing until the right turn. After the right turn, you are on a 3-lane parkway where the left two lanes are at a standstill and the far right lane is free. I stick to the right lane. I see no point in hanging out in lanes that are not moving.
The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner
A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!. pic.twitter.com/GqhVu0OKDo— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 5, 2023. ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records. Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in...
Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Not according to plan
What kind of witchcraft do they have going in Boston, anyway?. An expansion classic for next year. The Swedes won their game on a very late shorthanded goal. Good for them; ouch for Finland. The St. Louis Blues are not having a great season healthwise.
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction
A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
Men's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois
The Drake men's basketball team continues its road trip with a 7 p.m. tipoff in the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Bulldogs (11-4) look to rebound after a narrow 52-49 road loss at Missouri State on New Year's Day. Broadcast Information. Wednesday night's game at...
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since...
AJ Richardson’s late play pushes Springfield Central boys basketball past Springfield International Charter in overtime
SPRINGFIELD — This year’s young Springfield Central boys basketball team is growing up quickly, whether it wants to or not.
Springfield Cardinals games move to new radio home
Opening day this spring will bring with it a new radio home for the Springfield Cardinals. SummitMedia LLC's 106.7 The River will host all 138 regular season games and additional postseason matches, according to a news release. Opening day is April 6. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with SummitMedia and...
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills
It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
