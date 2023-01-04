We hop in the car at about 3:30 to make the 20-ish-minute drive to the stadium. It is an easy drive. Straight ahead for 4 miles, then make a right and the stadium is up another mile and a half or so. It is smooth sailing until the right turn. After the right turn, you are on a 3-lane parkway where the left two lanes are at a standstill and the far right lane is free. I stick to the right lane. I see no point in hanging out in lanes that are not moving.

