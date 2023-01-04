Read full article on original website
WUSA
'Call Me Kat': Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan in Surprise Video Appearance
Call Me Kat said a final goodbye to Leslie Jordan during Thursday's emotional episode, which featured a surprise appearance by Dolly Parton to pay tribute to the late actor. Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode nine the week of his death. Following the news, the cast and producers of the Fox series released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.
WUSA
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Reportedly Got Offended When Reprimanded for Saying Kate Middleton' Must Have Baby Brain'
Prince Harry revealed new sensational details between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. He covered the misunderstanding between his wife and sister-in-law ahead of his royal wedding in his new book, Spare. Meghan Markle Reportedly Said Kate Middleton Had' Baby Brain'. In Prince Harry's memoir, he wrote about an encounter between...
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
WUSA
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement
New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together. The couple showed off some PDA on the red...
WUSA
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Big Ed's Ex Rose Pulls Out the Receipts and Exposes His Lie (Exclusive)
Big Ed gets caught in a big lie in this exclusive clip from part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday on TLC. In the clip, Ed's ex-fiancée, Rose, tells his current fiancée, Liz, that Ed has tried to contact her again despite him previously denying it.
WUSA
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker on Crosshair's 'Heartbreaking' Journey in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch ended its first season with the clone veterans facing an uncertain future. Season 2 of the Disney+ series picks up months after they narrowly escaped the watery grave of their cloning facility, leaving the elite troopers to examine their place in the galaxy post-Order 66. As Hunter points out in the trailer, they're up to the task, because, "You know what makes us different? We make our own choices."
WUSA
'Extreme Sisters' Season 2 First Look: These Twins Want to Marry Another Set of Identical Twins (Exclusive)
Extreme Sisters is about to get wilder in season 2. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the cold open for the new season of the TLC reality series, which features the returns of twin sister duos Anna and Lucy, and Christina and Jessica. Viewers will also be introduced to Ashley and Vee; 25-year-old sisters Hannah, Katherine and Nadia; and twins Jordan and Randi, who are one step closer to their dream of marrying identical brothers.
WUSA
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
WUSA
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Share Their Hope for Al Roker When He Returns to 'Today' (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are gearing up for Al Roker’s return. Earlier this week, the hosts announced that the beloved weatherman will be making his return alongside them at Studio 1A on Friday following his two-month absence due to health issues. "Back and better than ever," Guthrie told...
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex
Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
WUSA
T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence, Slams His 'Lack of Discretion' Amid Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out amid her ex's romance with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Fiebig's lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to ET on behalf of the 45-year-old attorney, who married Holmes in 2010. "During the holiday season and in light of the...
WUSA
Prince Harry Talks Possibility of Attending Dad King Charles III's Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince Harry is never saying never when it comes to this year's coronation of his father, King Charles III. In a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex speaks about the possibility of attending the historic event, which will take place May 6 in London, England.
WUSA
Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
WUSA
Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)
For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.
