What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
This Popular Fabrics & Crafts Retailer is Closing Another Location Next YearBryan DijkhuizenBatavia, NY
Brand New Rooftop Bar + Brewery Coming to Transit Road
A brand new rooftop bar and brewery are coming to Western New York and the plans are starting to be executed. If you are in Clarence, Amherst, Williamsville, or Northern Lancaster this will be a spot that you NEED to put on your radar.
rochesterfirst.com
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
wnypapers.com
Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
nyspnews.com
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event. Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Batavia police warn of overnight thefts from vehicles
Batavia police can be reached at (585) 345-6350 if anything suspicious is seen.
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
West Falls man sentenced for raping underage victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced Tuesday morning to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jackie M. Carlin 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs. On December 31, 2022, Troopers responded to Dysinger Road for a reported welfare check. Troopers located Carlin attempting to leave her residence by vehicle and initiated a vehicle and traffic stop. While interviewing Carlin, she exhibited indicators of drug impairment. Carlin was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Carlin refused to provide a chemical test of her blood.
NBC New York
2 Newark Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Violence Call, Police Say
Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call inside a home, the city's public safety director confirmed. The officers were heading to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after calls of domestic violence, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. After arriving at the scene, a man allegedly stabbed both officers.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in North Dansville
Investigators said that Zeh went to the parking lot, cut off catalytic converters from vehicles, and stole them.
Allegany County man facing multiple felony charges after domestic dispute
An Allegany County man allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon and left before troopers arrived.
