Lima, NY

wnypapers.com

Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWAI Drugs

On December 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jackie M. Carlin 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs. On December 31, 2022, Troopers responded to Dysinger Road for a reported welfare check. Troopers located Carlin attempting to leave her residence by vehicle and initiated a vehicle and traffic stop. While interviewing Carlin, she exhibited indicators of drug impairment. Carlin was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Carlin refused to provide a chemical test of her blood.
LOCKPORT, NY
NBC New York

2 Newark Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Violence Call, Police Say

Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call inside a home, the city's public safety director confirmed. The officers were heading to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after calls of domestic violence, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. After arriving at the scene, a man allegedly stabbed both officers.
NEWARK, NY

